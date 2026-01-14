Men’s basketball: Miami moves to 18-0 with rout of Central Michigan

So again, it’s time to rank them.

Brant Byers scored 24 points and Miami hit the century mark for the fifth time this season in a 100-61 Mid-American Conference rout of Central Michigan.

The RedHawks (18-0, 6-0 MAC) — which received 49 points in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll — shot 60.4% overall, knocked down 11 3-pointers and outscored the Chippewas 51-26 after halftime to remain unbeaten.

Miami led 49-35 at the break, then opened the second half by pushing the margin to 20 and never let Central Michigan (5-13, 1-5) back within striking distance.

“Scoring 100 points is special,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “It shows how good we are offensively. We’re dangerous.”

Byers was 6 of 9 from the field, made three 3s and went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Justin Kirby added 17 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep as Miami’s reserves produced 40 points.

“Coming off the bench, we’re told the same thing every game — stay ready,” Kirby said. “When your number’s called, go in and do what you’re supposed to do.”

Luke Skaljac finished with 13 points and six assists, Antwone Woolfolk had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Peter Suder scored 11 for Miami, which committed just nine turnovers.

“I thought defensively we were really good,” Steele said. “Second half, we rebounded the ball a lot better. We only gave up two offensive rebounds in the second half.”

Nathan Claerbaut led Central Michigan with 16 points, while Tamario Adley, Logan McIntire and Keenan Garner each scored 11. The Chippewas went 0 of 4 from 3-point range in the second half after making five 3s before the break.

Central Michigan briefly led early, but Miami answered with a barrage from the perimeter. Byers scored eight straight points during one first-half burst, and the RedHawks carried a 14-point lead into halftime after Adley’s 3 at the buzzer cut it to 49-35.

Miami’s control only grew out of halftime. Byers scored in the paint and in transition during a quick spurt, Skaljac drilled a 3 and Almar Atlason capped another run with a dunk as the RedHawks stretched the lead past 20.

Steele also credited the program-wide support inside Millett Hall, including an energetic appearance by Miami’s swim team in the student section.

“We’re still on J-term, but I saw a lot of other student-athletes out here,” Steele said. “All the athletes support each other here at Miami, and we really appreciate it.”

In the know

Miami is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the country — along with Arizona, Nebraska and Vanderbilt. … Miami has won 25 consecutive games inside Millett Hall, which is a program record. … The RedHawks rank first in the country in effective field goal percentage (0.630), field goal percentage (53.4) and 3-point percentage (41.5). … Freshman guard Trey Perry was back in the lineup after missing the last two games due to illness.

Next game

Who: Buffalo at Miami

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM