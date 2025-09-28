McCoy: Reds win 7-4 to take series from Brewers, need one more win to clinch first playoff berth since 2020

If the Reds win Sunday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, they are in, owners of the third and final wild card spot in the National League.

And there is a second scenario. They can lose and still get in if the New York Mets lose their game in Miami against the Marlins.

That would mean the Reds and Mets tied, but the Reds would be rewarded the wild card spot because they won the season series against the Mets.

The Reds put themselves in the lead chair by taking care of business Saturday night against the jittery and charitable Miwlaukee Brewers.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Reds won, 7-4, on the strength of a six-run third inning during which the Brewers collapsed like a circus tent in a hurricane.

While it was the Reds playing under heavy pressure, it was the Brewers who uncharacteristically played as if they were blindfolded and standing in front of a firing squad.

So how important was that final game they played against the Mets? On September 7 in Great American Ball Park, the Reds beat the Mets, 3-2, to clinch the season series. Hunter Greene pitched seven one-hit, one-run innings and struck out 12.

And who knew the eventual importance of that pitching gem dandy?

The assignment Sunday won’t be a piece of cheese in Wisconsin. The Brewers are sending their best, 17-game winner Freddy Peralta, trying to improve his credentials for a potential Cy Young award.

And the Reds place their destiny in the hands of Brady Singer, one of the team’s most consistent starters.

The Brewers aided and abetted the Reds by manager Pat Murphy’s pitching choices.

He started left-hander Robert Gasser, making only his second major-league start. And when trouble surfaced, he sent hard-throwing by wild Jacob Misiorowski to the mound for his first MLB relief appearance.

And those two were the principles in the Reds six-run inning during which the Brewers made two errors, walked a couple of hitters and permitted a playable slow roller into an infield hit.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Reds hadn’t scored six runs or more in an inning since August 15 — against Milwaukee, a game Misiorowski started and gave up six runs.

Of the six-run inning, manager Tito Francona told reporters, “You know what? I wish it had been 12. You know they’re gonna keep coming. There is a reason they are the No. 1 seed in all of baseball.”

During the fifth inning, they flashed on the American Family Field scoreboard that the Philadelphia Phillies lost and the game’s loudest roar occurred.

That’s because even with the Brewers loss to the Reds, they clinched the best record in MLB and will have home field advantage in every series right up to the World Series.

The Reds? They just want to join the fun.

As Francona said, the Brewers did keep coming after the Reds, but the bullpen shut them down at every sign of distress.

The sixth inning all began with a roller to the left of the mound hit by Noelvi Marte. Gasser picked it up and threw it away for an error.

Hit Machinest Miguel Andujar then ripped a first-pitch double, one of his three hits. After Spencer Steer struck out, Sal Stewart singled up the middle to score Marte and it was 1-0.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Elly De La Cruz flied to left for the second out.

Then havoc.

Tyler Stephenson walked on a full count to fill the bases.

Misiorowski replaced Gasser and Ke’Bryan Hayes swung hard and dribbled one slowly up the third-base line for a run-scoring infield hit and it was 2-0.

Misiorowski walked Matt McLain to force in a run and it was 3-0. TJ Friedl singled to left field for two runs and a third run scored on the play on left fielder Isaac Collins throwing error.

That made it 6-0, five of the runs unearned and the Reds were happy to take all five.

Red starter Andrew Abbott gave up two runs in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to 6-2.

He gave up a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio in the sixth and with one out manager Tito Francona opened the door to the bullpen, as he does every night.

Connor Phillips, who has been sensational nearly every time out, replaced Abbott and was not up to the assignment.

He walked the first batter, and hit the next one. He got the second out, but Blake Perkins singled for a run.

Graham Ashcraft came in and walked Denny Janson to fill the bases. With the ever-dangerous Christian Yelich on deck, Ashcraft induced an inning-ending ground ball from Joey Ortiz.

Rookie Sal Stewart, who drove in the game’s first run, gave the bullpen an extra cushion with a home run with two outs in the sixth inning.

Nick Martinez, the dancer and prancer on the mound, pitched two scoreless innings to further emphasize his killer quote, “You can’t kill us.”

With the score 7-4, Francona called upon closer Emilio Pagan.

There was some significance. It was his fourth straight appearance over the last four days, only the second relief pitcher in all of MLB to appear four straight days this year.

No problem. One-two-three, 32nd save, and the Reds hold their future in their own hands.

NEXT GAME