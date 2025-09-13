McCoy: Reds lose to Athletics, miss chance to gain ground in playoff chase

They were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

They stranded 11 runners.

They put their first batter of an inning on base six times and not one scored.

They struck out 14 times against five A’s pitchers, five guys who administered the 12th time the Reds have been shutout this season.

And the Reds missed an opportunity to climb to within a half game of the slip-sliding away New York Mets in the wild card chase after the Mets lost for the seventh straight time.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off grand slam home run in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, and it’s the Giants who are a half game behind the Mets.

The game was played in Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, the A’s home while a stadium is being constructed in Las Vegas for them.

After playing in front of more than 40,000 three nights in a row in San Diego, the Reds played in front of only 8,333 Friday night.

They watched the A’s hit three solo home runs, two by 28-year-old 5-foot-7 rookie Carlos Cortes, his second and third home runs in his first 67 MLB at bats.

Reds starter Brady Singer’s third pitch of the game whistled over the left-center fence for a home run by Lawrence Butler, the same guy who hit five home runs in a three-game series in Cincinnati last season, three in one game.

Cortes, a unique player in that he throws left-handed when he plays outfield and throws right-handed when he plays the infield, led the third inning with a home run.

His second home run came off rookie Chase Burns leading off the eighth. Burns, fresh off the injured list, made his first career relief appearance — two innings, one run, three hits and a strikeout.

Other than the two home runs, Singer gave up only one other hit during his six innings.

But the Reds offense was nowhere to be found.

“We had the guys out there, we just didn’t do a good job of getting them in,” Austin Hays told reporters after the game. “A couple of times they made good pitches in those situations.

“Just come back tomorrow, do the same thing — get the guys out there and tomorrow we’re going to get them in,” he added. “We gotta show up tomorrow and flush this and leave the 0 for 12 and 11 men left on base, leave that in here.”

It all began in the first inning and became a monotonous scenario the entire game.

FIRST: TJ Friedl and Gavin Lux opened the game with back-to-back walks from A’s starter J.T. Ginn. Elly De La Cruz struck out, Austin Hays bounced into a fielder’s choice and Tyler Stephenson struck out. Two left on.

SECOND: A’s right fielder J.J. Bleday lost Will Benson’s leadoff fly ball in the twilight and it fell unmolested near him for a triple. Specner Steer struck out and Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out. A’s third baseman Darell Hernaiz dropped Matt McLain’s foul pop for an error, but McLain struck out. One left on.

THIRD: Friedl was hit by a pitch to lead the inning, Lux flied to left, De La Cruz singled Friedl to third and stole second. Hays struck out and Stephenson grounded out. Two left on.

FIFTH: With one out, Friedl and Lux walked. De La Cruz flied to left and Hays struck out. Two left on.

SIXTH: Stephenson led the inning with a walk. Benson and Steer struck out. Hayes singled to put two on. McLain grounded out. Two left on.

SEVENTH: Friedl opened the innings with a single, the fourth straight time he reached base. Miguel Andujar pinch-hit for Lux and hit into a double play on the first pitch. De La Cruz flied to center. Nobody left on.

EIGHTH: Hays led with a single. Stephenson and Benson struck out. Steer singled. Hays stole third and Steer stole second, putting the tying runs in scoring position. De La Cruz flied to center. Two left on.

NINTH: Sean Newcomb, owner of one career MLB save, pitched the ninth and struck out the side — McLain, Friedl and Andujar.

“We had a chance early with a couple of walks (in the first inning) and we had some chances to do some damage,” said Reds manager Tito Francona. “It ended up all night where we didn’t get hits with men in scoring position.”

In the eighth inning, with runners on third and second with two outs, Hayes drilled one off pitcher Justin Sterner’s foot. Sterner scrambled after it and threw out Hayes.

“That one time Hayes hits the ball up the middle it hits the guy’s foot. . .but you gotta do more with your chances than that,” said Francona.

It was the 48th time the Reds have scored two or few runs and the 31st time they’ve scored one or fewer runs.

