McCoy: Reds fall to Braves on 10th inning walk off single, drop below .500

The two teams strung 0‘s across the scoreboard for seven innings until the Reds scored a run in the eighth, ending their streak of 23 straight scoreless innings.

But the Braves responded with a run off Reds closer Emilio Pagan in the ninth to tie it, then scored the winning run in the 10th off just called-up relief pitcher Lyon Richardson.

For seven innings, the Reds played ‘The Waiting Game’ against Atlanta’s Cy Young Award pitcher Chris Sale, who is 10-0 in two seasons in Truist Park.

He baffled and mesmerized the Reds with a sharp-breaking slider, throwing it more than half the time, holding them to no runs, five hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts as MLB’s leading strikeout pitcher with 42.

The Reds, though, had an answer with their starter, Andrew Abbott, who silenced the Braves for no runs, four hits, no walks and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Cincinnati’s Austin Wynns, playing his first full MLB game at first base, nearly gave the Reds a 1-0 lead leading off the seventh.

He drove one to left field that hit the yellow line atop the wall and bounced back in. And it took a replay/review in New York to confirm it was not a home run.

But it was a leadoff double. Sale then retired Jose Trevino and struck out Blake Dunn. When he walked TJ Friedl, his night was done and Pierce Johnson came in to strike out Matt McLain.

Elly De La Cruz opened the eighth with an infield single and stole second. Then Mr. Reliable, Santiago Espinal delivered a run-scoring single.

The Braves had put their first two runners on base in the seventh against Graham Ashcraft, but Tony Santillan entered and stopped the mess, including retiring Alex Verdugo on a ground ball with two outs and the bases loaded.

After the Reds scored in the eighth, Santillan, pitching two innings for the first time this season, gave up a leadoff single to Austin Riley, then retired Marcell Ozuna on a fly ball and struck out Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies.

So all the Reds needed to avoid a four-game losing streak was a scoreless ninth from closer Pagan.

It didn’t happen. He walked Centerville native and Wright State product Sean Murphy on a full count.

Former Reds player Stuart Fairchild ran for Murphy. Michael Harris II, 1 for 18 at the time, drilled a single to right. And Fairchild never stopped.

Reds second baseman Matt McLain had trouble with right fielder Jake Fraley’s off-line relay throw and Fairchild slid home, scoring from first to tie it, 1-1.

Another former Reds player, pitcher Raisel Iglesias, pitched the 10th for the Braves with ghost runner McLain on second.

Elly De La Cruz took a called strike three right down Main Street, designated hitter/strikeout man Tyler Stephenson struck out on three pitches, his fifth strikeout in five at bats, and Espinal flied out to right on the first pitch.

Verdugo was Atlanta’s ghost runner on second for the start of the bottom of the 10th and manager Tito Francona intentionally walked Austin Riley.

Richardson slipped two change-ups past Ozuna, a notorious fastball hitter. Richardson threw him a high fastball and he whacked into left field, scoring Verdugo with the walk-off run, Cincinnati’s third straight extra innings defeat.

“He made two really good pitches then left the third one up,” said Francona about Richardson’s game-losing pitch to Ozuna. “You are in a tough spot there. If they score, they win.

“We elected to walk Riley (to set up a possible double play) and I would do it again,” he said. “It’s a difficult spot and Lyon will pitch for us again.”

Of McLain’s trouble with the relay throw on the play that tied the game, Francona said, “There was a hesitation there, but he was on his way over to set up the throw home, but he had to go back because the throw was going more toward second. So there were a few things happening there.”

But being the aficionado he is about baseball, Francona appreciated what he witnessed.

“From Sale on, their bullpen was terrific, but so were our guys,” he said. “That’s a hard game to lose, but that was a fun game to be part of. We got Wynns playing first and he almost wins it with one swing.

“It’s a tough loss but if we compete like that we’ll be OK,” he added after the Reds fell below .500 at 18-19.

The Braves were 0-14 on the season when they score three or fewer runs, but rectified that Tuesday in a game in which Sale made his 300th career start.

The Reds put their first two batters in the game on base and didn’t score. They had two on with two outs in the third and Stephenson struck out. They had a runner on second with two outs in the fifth, but De La Cruz struck out.

All in all, the Reds stranded 11 runners and were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

NEXT GAME

What: Cincinnati at Atlanta

When: Wednesday, May 7, 7:15 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM