McCoy: Here’s where the Reds stand heading into opening day

There was talk of signing free agent Middletown native Kyle Schwarber. Maybe the guy who grew up rooting for the Reds would like to come home.

Those, though, were delusional thoughts, even though the Reds reportedly offered him $125 million for a quick scribble of a Cross pen and he visited Great American Ball Park for a quick negotiations chat.

Those in the know knew his heart was in Philadelphia, a desire to stay put and play for a potential championship team. And he did, for $150 million.

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Doom and dismay returned to Reds fans as spring training neared.

Then in early February the Reds made a move, an extremely popular move. They signed a slugger, a former Reds infielder, Eugenio Suarez, to a one-year $15 million deal with a mutual option for 2027, a bargain Wal-Mart style deal on the baseball market.

And suddenly, just like that, a snap of the fingers, optimism blossomed in Reds Nation. For the first time in many seasons, it rained hope.

But it has put immense pressure on the 34-year-old infielder who is expected to operate as a designated hitter. He also is expected to operate a live and powerful bat.

He split time last season between Arizona and Seattle and crushed 49 home runs and drove in 118. Can he come close to that in homer-happy Great American Ball Park?

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During his six previous seasons with the Reds in GABP (2015-2021), he hit 34 homers in 2018 and 49 in 2019 with 104 and 103 RBI.

The Reds will accept a match of either season.

In addition Suarez will provide positivity in the clubhouse, where he is respected and admired. No matter how dire matters might get, Suarez famously repeats a phrase to his teammates, “Good vibes only.”

Those good vibes, though, took a major hit when pitching ace Hunter Greene showed up for spring training with a sore elbow, forcing him to undergo surgery to remove bone chips.

He will be out until July... at least.

The starting rotation was projected to be the team’s strength and remains strong even without Greene. Andrew Abbott, the team’s Opening Day starter, is now No. 1.

And Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer and rookie Rhett Lowder make a Fabulous Four. Then what? Chase Burns figured to be part of it, but during spring training the Reds cut back on his work and detected something they didn’t like about his mechanics.

Fortunately, the rotation depth is deep and Brandon Williamson performed admirably during spring training and is expected to be a fifth starter.

Before signing Suarez, the Reds worked on upgrading the bullpen by acquiring left-hander Brock Burke and right-hander Pierce Johnson.

The biggest question entering spring training was yay or nay on Matt McLain. His 2023 rookie season was awesome, but he missed all of 2024 with an injury.

He came back last season and was a big nay. His offense was so bad manager Tito Francona mostly batted him ninth in the order.

But this spring he has been super-sensational, appearing even better than his rookie season. He hit six home runs and drove in 13 to lead the team.

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Question: Can he and will he carry it into the regular season? Like Suarez, the pressure is on due to his importance in the lineup.

Elly De La Cruz is another mystery entering the season. He played the second half of last season with a partially torn quadriceps injury and his offensive numbers plummeted.

Before the injury, De La Cruz’s slash line was .284/.359/.495 with 25 stolen bases. After the injury in July his numbers were .236/.303/.363 with 12 stolen bases.

And his gas light flickered —no home runs between August 1 and September 18.

Defensively, over the past two seasons at shortstop De La Cruz made spectacular plays, but booted too many routine plays and led MLB with 26 errors.

And the Reds still refuse to put him into the tutelage of former Reds center field star performer Eric Davis to teach De La Cruz the position. He stays at shortstop.

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As has McLain, De La Cruz made a spring training statement that he is back. Heading into the last week in Arizona, he was hitting .385 with a five-game streak of extra base hits, including a 450-foot home run, a grand slam and four stolen bases.

Another important piece is rookie first baseman Sal Stewart, a Type-A personality blessed with total confidence and cloud-high self-esteem.

And he backed it up last fall after a call-up from Triple-A Louisville. In 58 plate appearances he hit five homers with a .545 slugging percentage and an OPS of .839.

He has not slowed down this spring, a .355 batting average with a pair of home runs.

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So how does it all add up? The Reds should benefit from playing in what appears to be a weak National League Central this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are in total rebuild. The Pittsburgh Pirates made some strong off-season moves and are pitch-rich, but still short on offense.

The Milwaukee Brewers are re-tooling and strangely traded ace pitcher Freddie Peralta. The small market Brewers, even smaller than Cincinnati, always seem to find a way.

The class of the division appears to be the Chicago Cubs, but as some say, they are still the Chicago Cubs and always find a way to mess things up.

They have a strong offense well-suited to Wrigley Field and even though their pitching is suspect, they probably will win the division with 88 wins.

The Reds? Mark them down for second place with 85 wins and possibly, just possibly, another wild card appearance.