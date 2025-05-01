McCoy: Chase Petty gives up nine runs in debut as Reds drop Game 2 of doubleheader

That led to a 9-1 Reds defeat and they were swept by the Cardinals in the day-night doubleheader.

After losing the first game, 6-0, on three hits, they collected seven hits in the second game. They were outscored 15-1 and produced only 10 hits, nine singles and one double.

It is the first time the Reds were swept at home by the Cardinals in a doubleheader since 1959, a doubleheader played in Crosley Field.

They don’t schedule doubleheaders any more and they happen now as make-up games after rainouts. But there were 19 doubleheaders in Cincinnati between the Reds and Cardinals since that 1959 St. Louis sweep.

Petty, who just turned 22 a few days ago, was called up from Class AAA Louisville to make his forgettable debut.

He gave up a three-run home run in the first to Willson Contreras, an 11-pitch at bat that resulted in a home run to Pedro Pages in the second and five runs in third.

Before the game, Reds manager Tito Francona said of Petty, “I hope he helps us win a game tonight, but what he does tonight will not define his future.”

And that’s what Francona told Petty in a hallway outside the clubhouse after the game.

“That put the biggest smile on my face to be able to see him and the greeting he gave me,” said Petty. “That really did put a big smile on my face.”

Of his performance, Petty repeated over and over that it was all about poor execution.

“I learned a lot,” he said. “Ya gotta execute pitches with two strikes. Just a tough one. I’m a lot better than the way I performed tonight. Like I said, you have to execute better with two strikes and that’s where I struggled tonight. Big leaguers are going to hit the mistakes.”

The second inning home run by Pages was Exhibit A. With a 2-and-2 count, Pages fouled off six straight pitches before clubbing the home run. On each pitch, Petty tried to throw harder and harder and harder.

“That was a phenomenal at bat by Pages,” said Petty. “That was the one at bat where I did execute quite a few two-strike pitches and he fouled ‘em off, kept fighting. Then he hammered the one I left over the plate.”

Said Pages, “To be honest, I just stayed with my plan, stayed with my approach. I wanted to be aggressive until I got my pitch. He kept throwing it and I kept missing (fouling). I was getting tired, but I kept battling and got the pitch I wanted.”

While Petty took a public mugging, he was happy to be wearing a major league uniform for the first time.

“It was amazing, a great feeling and I wish the outcome would have been better,” he said. “That made it kinda hard to enjoy it. I’m just happy to get it out of the way and I’ll be glad to get back out there and show what I can do.”

Francona may be second-guessing himself a bit about starting Petty. Brent Suter took his place in the third and gave up a single, then retired 11 straight Cardinals over 3 2/3 innings.

Then Lyon Richardson followed with three perfect innings as he and Suter combined to retire the last 20 in a row.

Perhaps the Cardinals were just tired from running the bases.

While Petty was being pounded, St. Louis starter Steven Matz pitched four innings and gave up no runs and five hits. He walked none and struck out six.

Then Gordon Graceoff, the 27th man teams are permitted to add to the roster for doubleheaders, finished off the Reds with five innings of one-run, two-hit pitching. And he retired the final 10 Reds to gain his first major league win.

Elly De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to 14 straight in the third inning on a six-foot foul ball. What?

He nubbed one six feet up the foul line and it rolled foul. But umpire David Arrieta said catcher Pages touched it in fair territory.

Replays revealed Pages never touched it, but fair or foul calls are not reviewable via a challenge.

The Reds had an early opportunity to get back into the game when it was only 4-0 in the second inning. Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Espinal finished the day with three hits.

But with two on and no outs, Gavin Lux struck out, Austin Wynns flied to right and Blake Dunn grounded to third, stranding both runners, leaving it at 4-0.

Then the Cardinals scored five in the third and they could have stopped it right then. Five of the first six Cardinals reached against Petty in the third.

De La Cruz registered a legitimate hit when he singled opening the sixth. He took second on a wild pitch and scored the Reds’ only run of the long, long day on a two-out single by Espinal.

“Ah, man, he (Petty) felt so bad,” said Francona. “When he came off the mound, he was wearing it. He just couldn’t get his fastball where he wanted it. There is a lot to like there and he’ll learn.”

But he put it where the Cardinals wanted it and they put a whole bunch of them where nobody could catch them.

