Matt Root hired to lead Edgewood football program

A graduate of Edgewood High School, Root played on the Cougars’ 2003 state finalist team and helped Edgewood win two league championships — resulting in multiple playoff appearances and victories during his playing career.

Professionally, Root has spent the past 17 years serving students at Edgewood as an intervention specialist. On the football staff, he worked as an assistant coach for 17 seasons, including 12 years as offensive coordinator.

During that span, Edgewood teams captured five league championships, made seven playoff appearances and recorded eight postseason wins. He also coached the past two seasons at Preble Shawnee, a stop he said he valued before returning home.

“I’m really excited and humbled just to be able to lead the Edgewood football program,” Root said. “I grew up here, played here, live here. My kids go to school here. I teach here. I’m Edgewood through and through. I coached here for 15 years before the last two years at Preble Shawnee, and I’m extremely thankful for my time out there — but I love Edgewood. I’m thankful to the administration for trusting me to lead the football program and take on this big role.”

When Reynolds’ departure became official, Root said he gave serious thought to pursuing a head coaching opportunity, weighing the timing and responsibility of the role.

“That’s obviously a difficult decision any time,” said Root, who will embark on his first head football coaching position. “When the news broke, it entered my mind to think about it and talk to the right people about what being a head coach means. What it really comes down to is I love this community. I love the football program. Having the opportunity to lead it and lead young men — help them grow, be better versions of themselves, teach them to do the little things — it was the right timing for me.”

Root said restoring success begins with fundamentals that extend beyond the field.

Reynolds had returned to Edgewood ahead of the 2024 season, succeeding longtime coach Scott Clemmons, a 1994 Edgewood graduate who compiled a 74-55 record over 12 seasons before moving into his current full-time athletic director role. Edgewood went 7-14 under Reynolds’ leadership.

“We’re going to start by teaching young men to do things that don’t take a lot of talent,” Root said. “Showing up on time, being at workouts, having a great work ethic, doing a good job in school, being a good teammate and a good person. If you do those little things really well, that adds up to being successful in life, in school, in the community and on the football field. We’ll take care of those things and let wins and losses take care of themselves.”

Root said he hopes to reconnect the program with its roots while adapting to current personnel. During his earlier tenure at Edgewood, the Cougars were a Wing-T team — while his most recent experience at Preble Shawnee featured a spread offense.

“We’re definitely going to bring some of that tradition back — getting back to the Wing-T, getting under center,” Root said. “Then we’ll look at our personnel and see what we can do in the shotgun, what fits us and what helps us win football games.”

As he assembles his staff, Root said he has spent significant time on the phone reaching out to potential assistants.

“There are a lot of good Edgewood guys who want to be involved,” Root said. “Some are already on staff and will stay, and some who haven’t been on staff the last couple of years are going to be coming back — Edgewood guys who’ve coached before. Ultimately, we’re looking for people who work well together, get along and do a good job for the boys.”

Root’s ties to the district extend beyond football. He and his wife, Anna, a 2005 Edgewood graduate, live in Trenton, and their two children attend school in the district. Root was also varsity baseball coach at Edgewood from 2012-2017.

“I’m excited, I’m humbled and I’m thankful,” Root said. “We’re going to work really hard to put a great product out there and lead these young men, help them have a great experience in our football program — and even after.”

Edgewood City Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot said Root’s history with the program made him a natural fit.

“Matt Root is Edgewood football royalty,” Philpot said. “My family and I were in the snow in Canton in 2003 when he led the Cougars to the state championship game, a moment that still defines Edgewood football. Matt brings a proven record of success not only as a standout player, but also as a coach and an educator within the building. He understands firsthand what it means to be an Edgewood student-athlete.”

Edgewood went 4-6 in 2025 and will open the upcoming season at Oak Hills Aug. 21.