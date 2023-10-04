Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. updates status of injured ankle

COLUMBUS — How good is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s right ankle feeling a week and a half after spraining it against Notre Dame?

“Good enough,” the Ohio State junior receiver said Wednesday night in his first interview since the game.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound junior from Philadelphia remained on the grass at Notre Dame after a defender rolled onto his ankle during TreVeyon Henderson’s 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Harrison admitted fearing the worst after playing much of last season with a sprained ankle, but ultimately he was able to play the rest of the game and made a crucial catch on Ohio State’s game-winning touchdown drive.

“Definitely adrenaline,” he said. “The next day I couldn’t really move too much, but definitely a lot of adrenaline and just the moment of the game.”

He declined to give a percentage of health for the ankle heading into Ohio State’s home game at noon Saturday against Maryland, but his presence at interviews essentially guaranteed he will be in the lineup.

Harrison has 17 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns so far this season after catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

