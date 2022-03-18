Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

March Madness: Ohio State leads Loyola-Chicago at halftime

Ohio State's Eugene Brown III, right, defends as Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson shoots during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III, right, defends as Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson shoots during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Sports
By , Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

Malaki Branham scored 10 points for Ohio State as the Buckeyes opened up a 23-18 halftime lead in their NCAA Tournament first-round game against Loyola-Chicago.

The teams slogged through the first part of the first half and were tied at nine after 12 minutes.

ExploreBuckeyes get good news prior to tipoff

Ryan Schwieger broke the tie with a layup for Loyola-Chicago, but Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Branham started it with a pull-up jumper then hit another midrange shot and scored on a breakaway dunk in the span of 70 seconds.

E.J. Liddell made a pair of free throws to cap the run, which ended on Braden Norris’ 3-pointer for the Ramblers.

Then Branham got loose for another breakaway dunk to start a 6-0 run that put Ohio State up nine, but Norris hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six before the half.

Norris, a central Ohio native, led Loyola-Chicago with six points in the first half.

The Ramblers made only 7 of their 30 shots from the field (23 percent) while Ohio State was 8-for-20 (40 percent).

The Buckeyes missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half but had 12 points in the paint.

They also got seven points from the charity stripe but gave up six offensive rebounds and turned the ball over eight times.

In Other News
1
March Madness: Ohio State gets good news prior to first NCAA Tournament...
2
Edwin Moses to be honored by OHSAA at state final four
3
Bengals say goodbye to Uzomah, add former Raven to replace him
4
5 things to know about Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opener against...
5
Cincinnati Reds trade Amir Garrett for another lefty pitcher

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top