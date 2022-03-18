Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

March Madness: Ohio State gets good news prior to first NCAA Tournament game

Ohio State's Zed Key, left, looks for an open pass as Minnesota's Eric Curry defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Zed Key, left, looks for an open pass as Minnesota's Eric Curry defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Sports
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Zed Key and Kyle Young are available for Ohio State as the Buckeyes begin 2022 NCAA Tournament play.

The Buckeyes are set to tip off against Loyola-Chicago in a first-round game just after noon in Pittsburgh.

Explore5 things to know about Ohio State's first-round tournament matchup

Key and Young, respectively Ohio State’s top center and power forward, were sidelined at the end of the season by injury, and the Buckeyes missed not only their combined 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds but also the physicality and toughness they brought to the front line.

OSU coach Chris Holtmann said earlier in the week Key (ankle) and Young (concussion protocol) were able to take part in practice but hadn’t been fully cleared yet.

How much they are able to play Friday remains to be seen.

Their presence — or lack thereof — could be a big factor against a Ramblers team Holtmann said resembles a Big Ten squad for its physical play.

Ohio State is trying to avoid consecutive first-round exits after winning one game in the tournament in each of Holtmann’s first two seasons in Columbus.

In Other News
1
Edwin Moses to be honored by OHSAA at state final four
2
Bengals say goodbye to Uzomah, add former Raven to replace him
3
5 things to know about Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opener against...
4
Cincinnati Reds trade Amir Garrett for another lefty pitcher
5
Bengals re-sign veteran long snapper

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top