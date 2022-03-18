Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

March Madness: Ohio State downs Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) dunks over Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) dunks over Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Sports
By , Staff Writer
Updated 33 minutes ago

Ohio State earned a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 54-41 win over Loyola-Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Playing in the East Regional in Pittsburgh, the seventh-seeded Buckeyes took control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back.

Malaki Branham had six points in the decisive run and finished with 14 points for the Buckeyes while teammate E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 16.

Explore5 things to know about the matchup

Ohio State scored the first six points of the second half to extend their lead to double digits for the first time at 29-18.

The Buckeyes pushed it to 13 points a few minutes later on Meechie Johnson Jr.’s 3-pointer, and Liddell made it 14 for the first time with a free throw with 13:03 to go.

The Ramblers cut the deficit to single-digits three times after that, but their scoring struggles (and the Ohio State defense) kept them from getting closer than eight.

The Buckeyes held Loyola to 27 percent shooting (15 for 56) while making 42 percent of their attempts (18 for 43).

Central Ohio native Braden Norris led Loyola with 14 points while making 5 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

FIRST HALF RECAP

Malaki Branham scored 10 points for Ohio State as the Buckeyes opened up a 23-18 halftime lead in their NCAA Tournament first-round game against Loyola-Chicago.

The teams slogged through the first part of the first half and were tied at nine after 12 minutes.

ExploreBuckeyes get good news prior to tipoff

Ryan Schwieger broke the tie with a layup for Loyola-Chicago, but Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Branham started it with a pull-up jumper then hit another midrange shot and scored on a breakaway dunk in the span of 70 seconds.

E.J. Liddell made a pair of free throws to cap the run, which ended on Braden Norris’ 3-pointer for the Ramblers.

Then Branham got loose for another breakaway dunk to start a 6-0 run that put Ohio State up nine, but Norris hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six before the half.

Norris, a central Ohio native, led Loyola-Chicago with six points in the first half.

The Ramblers made only 7 of their 30 shots from the field (23 percent) while Ohio State was 8-for-20 (40 percent).

The Buckeyes missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half but had 12 points in the paint.

They also got seven points from the charity stripe but gave up six offensive rebounds and turned the ball over eight times.

In Other News
1
March Madness: Ohio State gets good news prior to first NCAA Tournament...
2
Edwin Moses to be honored by OHSAA at state final four
3
Bengals say goodbye to Uzomah, add former Raven to replace him
4
5 things to know about Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opener against...
5
Cincinnati Reds trade Amir Garrett for another lefty pitcher

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top