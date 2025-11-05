Major League Baseball announces 2026 spring training schedule

Spring training will continue through March 23-24 for the Reds, who play their final two games against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI.

The Reds open the season on March 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.

In other Reds news:

• The Reds announced the signing of free agent right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson to a one-year big-league contract on Tuesday.

Thompson, 30, pitched in Triple-A for the Iowa Cubs in 2025. compiling a 6-2 record and 4.50 ERA in 64 innings. He has made 104 big-league appearances in four seasons.

• On Monday, the Reds announced these additions to manager Terry Francona’s staff: Willie Harris (third base coach); Bill Haselman (catching coach); and Mike Napoli (assistant bench coach).

Harris managed the Single-A Daytona Tortugas last season. Hasselman spent the last two seasons as a minor league catching coordinator in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Napoli was a staff assistant on Francona’s staff last season.

Bench coach Brad Mills announced his retirement. Third base coach JR House took the same job with the Arizona Diamondbacks.