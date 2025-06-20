Luers named Miami University men’s basketball graduate assistant

“I am thrilled that Dan Luers is staying in our program as a graduate assistant,” Steele said. “Dan has been instrumental in our rebuild here at Miami as a player, and I am confident that he will continue to have a positive impact in his new role.”

Luers, a 2020 Fenwick High School graduate, will assist the program in a multitude of facets, including recruiting, player mentorship, team travel, video, scouting and various other assignments.

Luers began his collegiate career at Defiance College, where he played his first season during the 2020-21 COVID-19 shortened season.

He went on to attend Eastern Illinois University for the next three years as an impact player for the Panthers.

With one year of eligibility left, Luers joined the RedHawks last season, providing strong leadership on and off the court.

“I am incredibly blessed to join the Miami Men’s Basketball staff,” Luers said. “Thanks to Coach Steele and the rest of the coaches for giving me this incredible opportunity and chance to begin my coaching career. I am really excited to start this journey at a place that means so much to me.”

Luers scored a game-high 20 points, had two blocks and shot 7 of 11 from the floor — including 3 of 4 from 3-point range — to help Miami steamroll Defiance 141-58 this past season.

Luers played in all 25 games as a senior at Fenwick, averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He was named a Second Team All-Greater Catholic League selection as a senior.