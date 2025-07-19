Lineback grand slam highlights West Side’s run-rule victory over Wheelersburg in state tournament

West Side advances to play Boardman, which beat Tallmadge 5-0, on Sunday at noon in Boardman.

West Side starter Preston Baker and relievers Bobby Frazier, Gavyn Spears Oakley Turner combined to pitch a one-hitter with four strikeouts.

How it happened

Top First | West Side 1, Wheelersburg 0

Jordan Malloy walks. Preston Baker sacrifice bunts Malloy to third base. Anthony Saurber walks. Wild pitch scores Malloy.

Bottom First | West Side 1, Wheelersburg 0

Wheelersburg down 1-2-3. Preston Baker on the mound for West Side.

Top Second | West Side 1, Wheelersburg 0

West Side strands one in the top of the second.

Bottom Second | West Side 1, Wheelersburg 0

Preston Baker gets three fly outs. Wheelersburg strands two runners after to walks.

Top Third | West Side 11, Wheelersburg 0

Bobby Frazier walked. Malloy singles. Baker hit by pitch to load bases. Anthony Saurber’s bases-loaded RBI single gives West Side a 2-0 lead.

TJ Madden walks and Malloy scores to make it 3-0. Cash Jones singles to score Madden, and West Side goes up 4-0.

Jonathan Lineback hits a grand slam, West Side leads 8-0.

Gavyn Spears stole home to make it 9-0. Boone Treadway reached on an error, which scored Teegan Lay.

Lennox Brown double scored Boone Treadway to cap off a 10-run top of the third.

Bottom 3 | West Side 11, Wheelersburg 0

West Side pitchers are pitching a no-hitter.

Top 4 | West Side 16, Wheelersburg 0

West Side adds five more runs for good measure.

Bottom 4 | West Side 16, Wheelersburg 0

West Side gives up its first hit of the game, but ends up closing it out to put the run-rule into effect.

In the know

West Side has outscored its three tournament opponents 48-0 and has 27 total hits.

West Side has 21 state titles and has made trips to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The state tournament winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which takes place Aug. 2-6 in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side was eliminated from last year’s regional tournament when its comeback fell short against Jasper (Ind.) in a 4-3 loss.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This story will be updated with quotes.