‘Let’s finish this thing right’ -- Browning, Bengals aim for Battle of Ohio win in finale

The film he’s putting out there for the rest of the league to consider might not be relevant for next season. He will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. But Browning said going out on a high note is a personal point of pride. Cincinnati was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to Kansas City.

“For me personally, it’s another opportunity to play, definitely value ... all the starts and reps,” Browning said. “… I think anytime you can put a win in the win column for the team and for you know, for quarterbacks, wins definitely matter for quarterback stats and all that. So I would say that’s an important one, I think just in general, having some pride in what you put on the field and the tape you put out there and making sure it’s always highest quality.”

Cincinnati is trying for its first AFC North win of the season, going up against a Browns team that will be resting starters ahead of the playoffs. Cleveland clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and former Bengals backup quarterback Jeff Driskel is set to start in place of Joe Flacco.

The Browns have won four of the last five “Battle of Ohio” matchups, including a blowout win in the season opener, and nine of the last 11. Asked if that adds extra incentive, Browning wasn’t too concerned about the rivalry aspect of the game.

“I mean, I think just regardless, you want to win against divisional opponents and stuff like that, and obviously we wish we were in their shoes, they’re going to the playoffs, and we are not,” Browning said. “So I think outside of that, it’s just a maybe, but not for me personally. ... I just want to study really hard, finish the season strong with the win and play well.”

Browning said he has been on teams or seen other teams where not everyone would be putting in their best effort in this situation, but that hasn’t been the case this week with the Bengals. According to Browning, Ja’Marr Chase told his teammates earlier this week he would be playing despite continued soreness in his shoulder, and the reaction from everyone else was “let’s finish this thing right.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Chase is further ahead than Tee Higgins (hamstring), but it’s still “wait and see” how they are feeling. Both are still sore, Taylor said, but outside of injury concerns, Cincinnati still plans on playing starters. Browning said the attitude of the locker room, even after being eliminated, is what he will remember most about this season.

“I think these are the kind of games, too, where you remember… like, I’m going to remember that Ted Karras showed up today and was dialed (in) and super intense, just like this game meant everything in the world,” Browning said. “I mean, I don’t remember all the good and bad plays Ted has, but I’ll remember how we acted when we’re out of it. I think you want to be remembered well in the locker room. Because I think people remember, more so than how you played, if you played well or didn’t play well, they remember what was your level of intensity and were you a pro?”

Browning said he will take more time to reflect on what he’s learned this season after it’s over. He played his first NFL snaps in Week 1 and will have seven starts by Sunday’s finale.

In his six starts so far, he has proven a viable backup in the NFL. Obviously, Browning would like a chance to be a regular starter, but as an exclusive rights free agent (an NFL player whose contract expires and has less than three accrued seasons), he won’t have full say in his future. The Bengals will have the opportunity to offer Browning a one-year contract for the league minimum.

“I think for me, once this season is over, I’m just going to focus on, ‘All right, what do I need to do to get better?’” he said. “Kind of outside of that, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know much about my contract situation, but I think at this point, it’s out of my control. So, I’m not going to think too much about it. I’m just going to focus on getting better. I think there’s a lot of positives to build on with the experience I’ve had.

“There’s some things I need to get better at. So focusing on those things I need to get better at, continuing to improve and try to be the best player I can. Outside of that, I don’t really have a ton of control or anything like that. This experience, whatever, my role is next year, I’ll be a better quarterback because of it.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1290, 95.7, 102.7, 104.7