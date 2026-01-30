Lebanon Athletic Boosters announce turf transformation of District Performance Center gym

Originally built in 1969 and home to Lebanon High School until 2004, the District Performance Center now houses district offices, choir rooms, technology departments, locker rooms, a weight room and a 1,100-seat auditorium. While the gym has continued to be used for junior high athletics, physical education classes and limited team practices, its unique layout and location have made it an ideal candidate for repurposing.

“This project allows us to reimagine a historic space and turn it into something that directly impacts the development of our student-athletes,” Lebanon Athletic Director Keith Pantling said. “It’s a major step forward for our programs and our community.”

The renovation will be fully funded by the Lebanon Athletic Boosters, requiring no district funding. In addition to expanding training opportunities for Lebanon athletes, the facility is expected to create rental opportunities that will generate revenue for the district.

The new turf space will support a wide range of sports beyond basketball and volleyball, providing year-round access for football, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse and other programs. Coaches across the district emphasized the impact the facility will have on training consistency, safety and overall program development.

“From a soccer perspective, having access to an indoor turf training space would be a game-changer,” Lebanon girls soccer coach Erin Edmonds said. “It allows us to train year-round without worrying about weather, reduces injury risk, and provides a more focused training environment. It’s a huge step forward for our athletes.”

Lebanon football coach Micah Faler echoed that sentiment, pointing to the flexibility and efficiency the turf facility would provide.

“This would be a game-changer for our program,” Faler said. “It allows us to train during winter months, during bad weather, and even split our team between the weight room and turf so everyone can work at poop once. It also shows that Lebanon is investing in its athletes and continuing to move forward.”

Lacrosse coach Landon Martin highlighted both safety and competitive benefits.

“Turf provides a safer surface for high-impact training and helps reduce wear and tear on athletes’ bodies,” Martin said. “It also helps us keep pace with surrounding districts that already have access to indoor turf facilities. This gives our athletes another tool to develop year-round.”

Softball coach Brian Kindell added that the facility will expand opportunities beyond the current batting tunnel.

“Being able to train on turf for base running, fielding, and agility work is a huge advantage,” Kindell said. “It also creates opportunities for younger athletes in the community to use the space and grow within our programs.”

The boosters and athletic department will begin sharing additional information in the coming weeks regarding naming rights, sponsorships and community involvement as the project moves toward a targeted summer construction window.

The primary fundraiser supporting the project will be the Lebanon Athletic Boosters Annual Gala, scheduled for March 21, at Manor House in Mason. Booster member ticket sales begin Feb. 6, with general public sales opening Feb. 13. Tickets are $100 per person or $900 per table of 10.

Before construction begins, the gymnasium will host a final varsity boys basketball game as a tribute to the historic venue. Lebanon will face Beavercreek at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. The night will feature a throwback theme celebrating decades of memories made in the building. Ticket information will be released in the coming weeks, and a sellout crowd is expected.

Additional project renderings, site plans and updates will be released as planning continues. District leaders are also considering offering select items from the gym — including bleachers or equipment — as keepsakes, pending feasibility.

“This project represents a significant investment in the future of Lebanon Athletics,” Pantling said. “It supports our ability to compete at the Division I level while giving our students and community a space they can be proud of.”

Those interested in supporting the project or learning more can contact Athletic Director Keith Pantling at pantling.keith@lebanonschools.org or Booster President Chris Fleig at president@lebanonathleticboosters.com. The athletic office can also be reached at 513-228-4000.