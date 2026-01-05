Lakota West’s Tshabola latest Buckeye to enter transfer portal

Tshabola appeared in 43 games with the Buckeyes. He started at right guard the past two seasons. An injury prevented him from playing in a 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Tshabola, a three-time all-Greater Miami Conference pick and two-time all-Southwest Ohio and all-state selection, committed to Ohio State in May 2020.

“It was just an unreal feeling,” Tshabola told the Journal News then. “I’ve dreamt about this like my whole life. Since I was a little kid, the first time I watched a football game, it was an Ohio State game. I told myself I would be there one day. It’s just crazy. It happened so fast, and I’m here now.”

Tshabola is the fourth local graduate from Ohio State’s 2025 roster to enter the portal in recent days, following Alter’s C.J. Hicks, who played at linebacker and then on the defensive line in four seasons at Ohio State, Centerville kicker Jackson Courville, who spent one season at Ohio State, and Springfield defensive back Aaron Scott, who spent two seasons at Ohio State.

In all, 17 Ohio State players have entered the portal. It officially opened Friday.