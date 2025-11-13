Lakota West’s Kaufman honored as 2025 SWOADA Athletic Administrator of the Year

“It’s humbling and an honor to be recognized by your peers at the State level,” Kaufman said. “It may be my name on the plaque, but this achievement belongs to our entire department — students, coaches, staff, boosters and administration — whose commitment and passion drives our success every day. I’m the lucky one to be surrounded by amazing people.”

Kaufman, a 1986 graduate of Seven Hills High School and a 1990 Bradley University alum, began his teaching and coaching career at Princeton Junior High School as a math teacher and football and basketball coach in 1992. He later coached fast-pitch softball at Seven Hills before being named Princeton Junior’s athletic director in 1996.

Two years later, Kaufman took over as Princeton High School’s athletic director, a role he held until 2011 before serving briefly at Wyoming High School. In 2013, he made his final move to Lakota West High School, where he currently serves as both assistant principal and athletic director.

At Lakota West, Kaufman oversees 32 varsity sports, 64 teams and more than 160 coaches and 1,200 student-athletes — a scale that reflects both the size and the spirit of the Firebird athletic community.

Kaufman’s impact stretches far beyond scheduling games and managing rosters. Over his 30-year career, he’s helped lead major facility construction projects — including turf fields, new gym floors, video scoreboards and even a school Hall of Fame. He also launched a Student-Athlete Leadership Training Program, designed to help student-athletes grow as leaders in and out of competition.

Kaufman’s influence also reaches across Ohio. He’s served 16 years on the Southwest District Athletic Board and recently completed a term on the OHSAA State Board of Directors, including a stint as board president in 2021–22. He currently serves as OHSAA Regional Basketball Coordinator and participates on several state committees, including the OHSAA Competitive Balance Committee, Football Site Selection Committee and Technology Committee.

His service has earned him statewide respect and numerous honors, including the OIAAA Award for Meritorious Service (2008), the SWOADA Citation Award (2011) and the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award (2012). He previously earned SWOADA Athletic Director of the Year honors in 2016, making this his second time receiving the region’s top distinction.

Kaufman lives in Liberty Township with his wife of 33 years, Shelley, a cardiology nurse. Their two daughters, Chelsey — a Lakota West and Kent State graduate — and Megan — a Lakota West and University of Tennessee–Chattanooga graduate and former volleyball player — both grew up immersed in the Firebird athletic culture that their father helped nurture.