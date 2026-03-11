Lakota West, Tri-Village stars among 2026 Ohio Mr. Basketball finalists

Winner will be announced March 19
Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester tries to cut off a piece of the net during the postgame celebration. Tri-Village defeated Preble Shawnee 55-20 in a WOAC boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in New Madison. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Sports
By
1 hour ago
Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester and Lakota West junior Josh Tyson are two of seven finalists for the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association announced Wednesday.

The 231 registered OPSMA members will vote between Wednesday and Monday. The winner will be announced at noon on March 19.

The OPSWA has picked the winner since 2017. The Associated Press selected the winner from 1987-2016.

The last Mr. Basketball winner from the Miami Valley was Centerville guard Gabe Cupps, who won the award in 2022.

Other local winners include: Xenia’s Samari Curtis (2019); Franklin’s Luke Kennard (2014 and 2015); and Springfield Catholic Central’s Jason Collier (1996).

Here’s a quick glance at the finalists with a summary from the OPSMA:

Trey Drexler, Brunswick, 6-0, Sr.

"A two-time Mr. Basketball finalist who averaged a school-record 26.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting .497 from the floor, .451 from 3-point range and .850 at the foul line this season."

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-2, Sr.

Last year’s Mr. Basketball runner-up is an NCAA Division I Furman University commit. During the regular season, Elwer averaged 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals per game for the undefeated Blue Jays (25-0) from the Midwest Athletic Conference."

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-2, Sr.

The state’s reigning Mr. Basketball has been even better this season, averaging 30.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals.

Gator Nichols, Maysville, 6-0, Sr. “Two-time East District Player of the Year and reigning D-IV Ohio Player of the Year. Averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the defending state champions.”

Trey Sagester, Tri-Village, 6-3, sr.,

“Two-time Division VI Southwest District and Western Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the reigning OPSMA D-VI Ohio Player of the year is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals for the undefeated Patriots.”

Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy, 6-4, sr.

After leading Academy to a state runner-up in 2025 when he made third-team All-Ohio, the guard is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 51 percent from the field (31 from 3-point range with 40 made) for a top-seeded 21-4 district championship team riding a 17-game win streak."

Josh Tyson, Lakota West, 6-3, jr.

“Southwest District and Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year averages 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Super quick guard who led team to 21-1 regular season with only loss to national prep power La Lumiere, 72-71 in OT, at Flyin’ To The Hoop when he scored 28 points.”

Lakota West's Josh Tyson (2) goes up for a shot over Fairfield's Riley Cunningham (13) in a Division I regional final on Sunday at Xavier University's Cintas Center. Chris Vogt/CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Past Ohio Mr. Basketball Ohio winners

2025 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018: Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017: Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016: Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015: Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014: Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013: Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012: Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011: Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010: Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009: Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008: William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007: Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006: O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005: O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004: Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000: (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999: Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998: William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997: Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996: Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995: Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994: Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993: Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992: Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991: Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990: Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989: Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988: Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

