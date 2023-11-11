Lakota West hands Princeton first loss, reaches regional finals

MASON – Finn Mason picked the biggest game of the season to play what he said was the best game of his life.

The Lakota West junior safety notched two interceptions and returned the last for a clinching touchdown as the Firebirds pulled out a 19-7 win in a Division I, Region 4 football semifinal on Friday night at Mason.

The 28-yard pick six with 4:02 left in the game was the first of his career, he said.

“On fourth down, too,” he pointed out.

The pass was bobbled by the Vikings receiver. Mason swooped in, snatched the ball out of the air and took off down the sideline, cutting back to get past Princeton sophomore quarterback Deangelo Birch to reach the end zone.

“I saw him bobble the ball,” Mason said. “I knew I could get it. I had to cut it back, because I had the angle on the quarterback.

“I saw it bounce up and thought he had a chance,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. “It was a great play, but I thought the return was even better.”

Senior running back Eudes Gonzalez Jr. also scored a touchdown and senior Brayden Benner kicked two field goals as third-seeded Lakota West earned its 11th straight win and fourth straight berth in the regional finals. The Firebirds will meet Moeller next Friday night at a site to be announced.

“We have to get better next week,” Bolden said.

Lakota West hasn’t lost since dropping the first two games of the season, the second at Princeton by a score of 18-3. The Vikings (12-1) were seeded second in the region and ranked third in the final Associated Press Division statewide poll.

“We knew we could beat them,” Mason said. “We played bad in that first game. We’re the better team. We’re deeper.”

“You don’t get many chances to redeem yourself,” Bolden said.

Junior quarterback Sam Wiles was 6-of-12 for 43 yards, but Lakota West gained 176 yards rushing while limiting Princeton to 43 and outgaining the Vikings overall, 219-142.

“We have a really good defense,” Mason said. “Everybody works hard and does their job. We work together. We have the best defense in the state.”

Brenner gave Lakota West a 3-0 lead, capping the opening possession of the game with a 31-yard field goal.

The Firebirds seemed primed to open a bigger lead after Mason intercepted a pass by Birch, but the turnover was wiped out by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The Vikings capitalized by scoring seven plays later on Birch’s 33-yard pass to classmate Landen Miree with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

The Firebirds reached the Vikings’ 5-yard line, but Wiles was sacked on fourth-and-5. Mason came up with his second interception, and this one counted, giving Lakota West the chance to drive to Princeton’s 20-yard line, setting up Brenner’s 38-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The first fourth-down failure didn’t stop Bolden from going for it again. Gonzalez converted with a 1-yard for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

“It was chaos out there 75 percent of the time,” Bolden said. “It was physical. It wore me out just watching.”