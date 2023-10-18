Lakota West grad honored by NFL

Jordan Hicks, a veteran linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

A Lakota West grad, Hicks had 10 tackles and an interception last week as the Vikings beat the Bears 19-13 on Sunday.

Hicks also returned a fumble for a touchdown to become the first linebacker to pull off that trifecta in a game since Brian Urlacher of the Bears in 2011.

Hicks won the award for the second time in his nine-year career. The first was in Week 13 of 2021.