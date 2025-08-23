Lakota East senior runs for 289 yards in season-opening victory at Centerville

Fairmont rallied from a 13-12 halftime deficit with a 23-0 run in the second half to beat Centerville 35-20 in the first game of coach Jon Kitna’s third season.

Senior running back Ryder Hooks, who rushed for 14 touchdowns last season, ran for two scores and gained 289 yards on 21 carries. He also caught four passes for 84 yards with one touchdown.

Hooks scored on a 64-yard catch in the first quarter, a 57-yard run in the second quarter and a 1-yard run in the third quarter. He had another long touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty.

Lakota East quarterback Nile Knutson completed 22 of 29 passes for 290 yards. He threw touchdown passes. Carter Jones and Patrick MacFarlane also caught touchdown passes from Knutson.

Lakota East avenged three straight season-opening losses to Centerville, which beat the Thunderhawks 9-6 in 2022, 30-12 in 2023 and 31-21 in 2024.

Lakota East also spoiled the Centerville head coach debut of John Puckett, a longtime assistant coach with the program. Puckett took the reins in January when Brent Ullery stepped down after eight seasons. Ullery coached coached the Elks to the state semifinals in his final season.

Centerville took the lead into halftime thanks to two first-half touchdown runs by Parker Johnson.

Johnson scored on a 48-yard run in the first quarter to give the Elks a 7-6 lead. He then scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute of the first half to give the Elks a 13-12 lead.

Johnson ran for another touchdown with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter, ending Lakota East’s 23-0 run.