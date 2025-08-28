Lakota East grad adjusting well at Ohio State after move to left tackle

Austin Siereveld, a Lakota East graduate expected to start at left tackle for Ohio State this season, sat down at a table Wednesday, surrounded by all those banners and the large group of reporters who cover the Buckeyes. He’s a captain this season, and that’s why he had the responsibility of talking in the last media availability session before the season opener.

The third-ranked Buckeyes play No. 1 Texas at Ohio State in a game that will kick off at 12:14 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

“It was an honor that all the players voted me to be captain,” Siereveld said. “It was a dream of mine to be a captain, a goal of mine since I was a little kid.”

Safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Bandon Inniss will join Siereveld on the field Saturday as captains for the coin toss.

“I really have to step up my leadership role even more,” Siereveld said of his changing role. “Now I’m one of the leaders of the team. Now I’ve got to make sure everyone’s setting the standard here at Ohio State and just keep going with that.”

Siereveld has matured in more ways than one since arriving at Ohio State. He’s a 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior. By comparison, he was listed at 317 pounds on the roster as a freshman and 320 pounds last season.

Siereveld redshirted as a freshman but started six games as a sophomore. He started the first two games of the season against Akron and Western Michigan when left guard Donovan Jackson was injured. With more injuries on the line late in the season, Siereveld started the last two games of the regular season against Indiana and Michigan and the first two games of the playoffs against Tennessee and Oregon.

Siereveld played guard last season but is expected to start at left tackle this season.

“I thought I’d always be at guard,” Siereveld said, “but I’m just working on my craft every day. The coaches are helping me out when I ask questions. I’m just working every single day to try to be the best player I can be.”

In the spring, Siereveld was projected to be a starter at right tackle with Ethan Onianwa, a transfer from Rice, expected to start at left tackle.

Then early in preseason practices this month, Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked about Siereveld taking snaps at left tackle.

“Does he have enough length? Does he have enough size to play the position? The answer is yes,” Day said. “We’re seeing some things out of him this offseason in terms of leadership, just taking on a great voice in that room. He was an Iron Buckeye. So all these things are leading us to believe that he can be our left tackle moving forward.”

Earlier this summer, Siereveld was one of eight players given the Iron Buckeye award, which honors players who excelled in the offseason.

In the spring, Siereveld talked about his willingness to play any position on the line.

“I’m going to find a place to play, wherever it is — left, right, inside, outside,“ he said. ”I feel like they’re going to find a place for me to play, and I’m just trying to get better as a football player and as a human being.”

Siereveld will face a big test in Week 1. Texas sophomore EDGE rusher Colin Simmons was a freshman All-American last season when he led the team with nine sacks. Junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was a second-team All-American last season.

Siereveld can follow the example of Jackson, who switched from left guard to left tackle the week of the Penn State game last season after injuries to starting left tackle Josh Simmons and his backup, Zen Michalski.

“His situation was a lot harder than mine was,” Siereveld said. “I had a whole offseason to train, and he only had like a week to get ready. So shoutout to him. But we both have the same mindset.”