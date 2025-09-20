Kreft, Ruhlman win Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt Air Force Base

Kreft won the full marathon in 2 hours, 21 minutes. He was followed by Maxwell Pettit (2:33) and Riley Martin (2:37).

Ruhlman brought home the title in the women’s full marathon in 2 hours, 57 minutes. Lindsay Norris (3:06) and Corinne Yorkman (3:11) placed second and third, respectively.

1 / 20 The 29th annual Air Force Marathon was held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Other winners included:

Men’s Half Marathon: Chris Floyd, 1:10:20

Women’s Half Marathon: Jaci Smith, 1:16:20.

Men’s 10K: Ian Johnson 33 minutes, 57 seconds

Women’s 10K: MacKenna Curtis-Collins, 35:44

Men’s 5K: Zachary Kelly, 16:35

Women’s 5K: Stephanie Pierce, 17:99

Men’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon: Casey Falkner, 1:09:49.

Women’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon: Holly Koester, 2:11:57.

Men’s Wheeled Push-Rim Full Marathon: Josh Sommers, 2:42.49