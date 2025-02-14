Badin girls basketball team wins tourney opener

SHARONVILLE — Braelyn Even scored a game-high 21 points, Gracie Cosgrove added 15 and the second-seeded Badin High School girls basketball team beat No. 16 Turpin 67-23 in a Division III tournament opener on Thursday night at Princeton.
The Rams (17-6) face Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Princeton. Turpin finished the season 2-21.
Blake Sakach had 10 points for the Rams, while Ashley Pate added 8. Badin led 44-15 at the half.
Badin has won six of its last seven and is seeking to reach a fifth-straight regional final. The Rams advanced to the Division II regional title game each of the previous four seasons.
Badin recorded a third consecutive 20-win season last year.
SUMMIT COUNTRY DAY 58, CINCINNATI CHRISTIAN 38
MASON — No. 3 Cincinnati Christian saw its season end in a Division V tournament loss to No. 4 Summit Country Day on Thursday night at Mason Middle School.
The Cougars finished 14-6. The Silver Knights (13-10) have won 16 straight against CCS and will face top-seed Mariemont on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Mason.
CCS last beat Summit on Feb. 2, 2013. The Cougars graduate senior Rachel Mullins.