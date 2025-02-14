Badin girls basketball team wins tourney opener

The Rams (17-6) face Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Princeton. Turpin finished the season 2-21.

Blake Sakach had 10 points for the Rams, while Ashley Pate added 8. Badin led 44-15 at the half.

Badin has won six of its last seven and is seeking to reach a fifth-straight regional final. The Rams advanced to the Division II regional title game each of the previous four seasons.

Badin recorded a third consecutive 20-win season last year.

SUMMIT COUNTRY DAY 58, CINCINNATI CHRISTIAN 38

MASON — No. 3 Cincinnati Christian saw its season end in a Division V tournament loss to No. 4 Summit Country Day on Thursday night at Mason Middle School.

The Cougars finished 14-6. The Silver Knights (13-10) have won 16 straight against CCS and will face top-seed Mariemont on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Mason.

CCS last beat Summit on Feb. 2, 2013. The Cougars graduate senior Rachel Mullins.