John Legend to Springfield Wildcats: ‘Let’s go win the finals’

Springfield native John Legend, an award-winning singer and songwriter who graduated from North High School in 1995, wished the Springfield High School Wildcats football team luck in the state championship game.
Springfield Athletic Director Mike Dellapina shared a video of Legend on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats will make their third straight appearance in the Division I final at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Lakewood St. Edward.
“Wildcats, this is your hometown boy, John Legend,” Legend said. “Let me tell you, I’ve been hearing about the season as it’s been going on. I heard y’all had a rough start. And then I kept getting reports. ‘Man, these guys are overcoming all these challenges making it to the playoffs. Oh, they’re in the Final Four. Oh, they’re in the state finals again.’ I am so proud of you, Wildcats. You fought through adversity. You fought through all the challenges, all the doubters, all the naysayers — and you’ve got one more game to win. Let’s go win the finals tonight. Go Wildcats. I love you, and I’m rooting for you from California, wishing you all the best. Let’s Go Wildcats!”
Legend also sent a video to the Wildcats in 2021 when they made their first appearance in the championship game.
Springfield seeks Clark County’s first state football championship since the OHSAA playoff era began in 1972. TYhree programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game: Catholic Central (1991); Shawnee (2011); and Springfield (2021, 2022, 2023). St. Edward beating Springfield 23-13 in 2021 and 28-14 in 2022.
Tonight is your night Wildcats!— SCSD AD (@scsdohCATS) December 1, 2023
Believe and Achieve!
One more step on the ladder…. pic.twitter.com/qIbq8Xlzyh
About the Author