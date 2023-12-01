John Legend to Springfield Wildcats: ‘Let’s go win the finals’

“Wildcats, this is your hometown boy, John Legend,” Legend said. “Let me tell you, I’ve been hearing about the season as it’s been going on. I heard y’all had a rough start. And then I kept getting reports. ‘Man, these guys are overcoming all these challenges making it to the playoffs. Oh, they’re in the Final Four. Oh, they’re in the state finals again.’ I am so proud of you, Wildcats. You fought through adversity. You fought through all the challenges, all the doubters, all the naysayers — and you’ve got one more game to win. Let’s go win the finals tonight. Go Wildcats. I love you, and I’m rooting for you from California, wishing you all the best. Let’s Go Wildcats!”

Legend also sent a video to the Wildcats in 2021 when they made their first appearance in the championship game.

Springfield seeks Clark County’s first state football championship since the OHSAA playoff era began in 1972. TYhree programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game: Catholic Central (1991); Shawnee (2011); and Springfield (2021, 2022, 2023). St. Edward beating Springfield 23-13 in 2021 and 28-14 in 2022.