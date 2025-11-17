Ja’Marr Chase facing suspension after supposed spitting scuffle during Steelers game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1). (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

SPORTS CULTURE
By Brooke Bunch
49 minutes ago
Ja’Marr Chase could be watching his teammates from the sidelines Sunday after allegedly spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Pittsburgh, where the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a 34-12 loss to their division rival.

Reports indicate Chase and Ramsey were engaged in multiple scuffles throughout the third quarter before Ramsey threw a punch at Chase, resulting in a penalty and immediate ejection from the game. Ramsey later claimed it was triggered by Chase allegedly spitting on him on the field.

Chase told media it never happened.

“I never opened my mouth to that guy,” he said. “I didn’t spit on nobody.”

A video later surfaced on social media appears to show Chase did spit. It could lead to the mandatory one-game suspension. The NFL announced it is currently investigating the incident, with a ruling expected to be announced sometime today.

Chase’s suspension would be a major hit to the Bengals, who are already sitting at 3-7 with a struggling defense (giving up at least 27 points for nine consecutive games).

The wide receiver is leading the league with 79 catches, 861 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals host the Patriots this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.