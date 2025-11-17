Ja’Marr Chase facing suspension after supposed spitting scuffle during Steelers game

Chase told media it never happened.

“I never opened my mouth to that guy,” he said. “I didn’t spit on nobody.”

Here is what Ja'Marr Chase had to say about his altercation with Jalen Ramsey: pic.twitter.com/PRRnqWt4kw — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) November 16, 2025

A video later surfaced on social media appears to show Chase did spit. It could lead to the mandatory one-game suspension. The NFL announced it is currently investigating the incident, with a ruling expected to be announced sometime today.

Chase’s suspension would be a major hit to the Bengals, who are already sitting at 3-7 with a struggling defense (giving up at least 27 points for nine consecutive games).

The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

The wide receiver is leading the league with 79 catches, 861 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals host the Patriots this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.