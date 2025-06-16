‘It was a heck of a ride’ — Graham falls to Waynedale in D-V state final

“This was for the community, the school, the administration, our families, our friends,” Mitchell added. “They were all here to support us.

“This was an experience everyone will never forget. We were just appreciative to be along for the ride.”

The Falcons fell to top-ranked Apple Creek Waynedale 3-0 in a Division V state final on Sunday night at Canal Park in Akron.

It was the first state appearance in 30 years for Graham (20-11), which was seeking its third state title in school history and first since 1973. They won it all in 1930 and 1973 and were state runners-up in 1995.

“This year has been a special year,” said Spencer, who finished up his fourth season at the helm. “It’s because of the kids. We really wanted to shine a light on the history of Graham baseball.”

History was with the Falcons when they received their runner-up trophy on Sunday.

Matt Middleton and Brook Cupps, players on the 1995 state runner-up team, were on the field to congratulate this year’s squad.

“They’re local heroes, and they always will be,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we told the guys here, too, is the way members of my staff and the way we view that ’95 team as heroes.

“That’s how these guys right now will be remembered by the little kids, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about having these young guys mature and grow into the role models for the little kids in our community.”

Waynedale scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the second to go up 1-0.

Jack Traylor and Dylan LaFollett singled to start the top of the fifth for Graham. But a pickoff and two strikeouts abruptly ended the Falcons’ last threat.

Waynedale clinched it with a two-run sixth inning.

In the know

The Golden Bears (30-3) competed in their fourth straight state tournament. They were seeking their third state title in four seasons. They won the D-III title in 2022 and 2023.

Graham won the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division and entered the postseason at 13-10 following a loss to Coldwater in a regular-season finale.

Senior salute

The Falcons graduate 10 seniors in Zach Wheeland, Carsen Rogers, Adam Levy, Breyton Reisinger, Owen Powell, Dylan LaFollette, Holden Dunham, Braden Bost, Kamren Hardwick and Hayden Van Hoose.

“That’s really what we’re striving for and to continue to have groups like that come through here,” Mitchell said. “I’ve had a chance to see them as freshmen come all the way through. To see them grow, not only on the field but off, it’s just been such a rewarding experience.

“It says a lot about who they are and their families and where they come from,” Mitchell added. “We’re going to miss them. But that’s the positive that we can take away from this — they’ve taken the program and put it back on the map.

“We’re not going to be satisfied. We’ll stay hungry. We will be back. But this one is a tough one to swallow right now, though we’re super proud.”