Ironton removed from Division V football playoffs due to recruiting violations

The Tigers, one of Ohio’s storied programs, won the Division V state championship. They were dominant in a 63-21 victory over West Liberty-Salem in a D-V state semifinal game. Ironton went on to beat Liberty Center 28-17 to claim their first state title since 1989.

The state title will not be vacated as part of their punishment.

The school district initially sent a press release addressing the allegations last night.

Statement from the Ironton Board of Education: pic.twitter.com/DapHHT3lsK — Joseph Payton (@JPaytonTV) October 25, 2025

The press release read:

Due to the extent of the violations, the penalties include a postseason ban this season, a postseason suspension of some members of the coaching staff next year (if they are coaching at an OHSAA member school), three years probation and a $7,500 fine.

The district also agreed to change local policies on enrollment and transfers and attend an educational seminar presented by the OHSAA staff. The postseason penalties and probation are specific to the football program. Any additional violations of the recruiting bylaws during the probationary period will result in automatic postseason ineligibility for the next available tournament.

At this point, the OHSAA will not require Ironton to forfeit wins from previous seasons and the school will retain its 2024 Division V state championship.

Ironton was 8-1 heading into its final game of the regular season Friday night. In that game, Ironton allowed an ineligible student-athlete to participate, which results in a forfeiture. In the final computer ratings on Sunday, Ironton will be placed at the bottom of Region 19 in Division V.

The OHSAA’s investigation determined that some members of the Ironton football program had engaged in ongoing and coordinated recruiting efforts, including communications with parents and students regarding methods to influence other prospective athletes’ enrollment. Records show deliberate efforts to conceal recruiting activity, including direction on how to avoid leaving evidence of infractions, which demonstrates an awareness of wrongdoing and an intentional effort to circumvent compliance. The scope and coordination of these activities, as well as the number of impermissible contacts, represents a serious and pervasive violation.

The Ironton district may choose to include additional penalties.