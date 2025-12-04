Indiana college with numerous local connections forced to withdraw from NAIA playoffs

“We sincerely apologize to Keiser University, the NAIA, our student-athletes, and the Marian community that we cannot continue our season,” said Steve Downing, Marian Director of Athletics, in a press release. “This is a disappointing outcome for everyone involved. We regret the disruption it causes and are taking immediate steps to address the root causes.”

The head coach, Ted Karras Jr., released a statement about the situation.

“In the NAIA, a student-athlete becomes immediately ineligible if they drop below full-time status (12 credit hours) at any point during the semester,” he wrote. “In November, one of our players withdrew from a three-credit-hour course, bringing his academic load to 11 credit hours. Per protocol, all football student-athletes are expected to consult with their academic advisor and coaching staff prior to making such changes. We were not informed of the withdrawal until Dec. 2. The student-athlete was immediately advised and able to re-enroll in his three-credit-hour course and will complete this semester with 14 credit hours, thereby attaining full eligibility.

“The NAIA requires institutions to self-report eligibility violations, and consistent with MU’s commitment to integrity and high standards we promptly did so. Historically, our office of Institutional Research provides regular reports to alert teams and coaches if a student-athlete falls below full-time status. Due to a personnel change, that report was not operating.

“We are facing a very punitive outcome. I am incredibly proud of our players, their heart, their dedication, and everything these young men invested into this Knights football season. More than anything, I wish they had the opportunity to finish this season on the field, where they earned the right to be.”

Ted Karras III, the son of the head coach and the starting center for the Cincinnati Bengals, criticized the NAIA’s decision on X.

“Horrible by the NAIA,” he wrote. “Kid made a mistake and once realized rectified immediately. Making martyrs of 150 of the best kids I know. Proud of you seniors. Proud of this team. Proud of dad. One of the best Knights teams of all time. Would love to have had a chance to prove it in (Florida).”

Marian’s coaching staff includes North High School and Wittenberg University graduate Dan Smith, an offensive line coach who was a longtime member of Joe Fincham’s staff at Wittenberg. He has coached at Marian for four seasons.

The Marian roster includes:

• Cade Houseman, a redshirt sophomore linebacker from Northeastern High School who led the team with 103 tackles.

• Darian Dixon, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Shawnee who ranked second on the team with 8½ tackles for a loss.

• RJ Griffin, a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Shawnee High School.

• Cole Yost, a redshirt junior kicker from Springfield High School.

• Jackson Heims, a freshman defensive lineman from Springfield.

• Jerome Howe, a freshman offensive lineman from Springfield.

• Noah Epperson, a freshman offensive lineman from Springfield.

• Landen Gapen, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Tecumseh.

• Ashton Ault, a redshirt junior fullback from Bellbrook High School.

• Kaden Starks, a redshirt sophomore running back from Badin High School.

• Wyatt Shahan, a freshman longsnapper from Miamisburg.

• Alex Key, a redshirt sophomore offense lineman from Lakota West.