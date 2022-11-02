High School soccer tournament results

PREP RESULTS
Girls Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Mt. Notre Dame 2, Loveland 1
Seton 3, Milford 2
Division II
Summit Country Day 1, Monroe 0
Waynesville 5, Granville 1
St. Marys 3, Maumee 0
Division III
Alter 3, Madeira 0
Cin. Country Day 5, Greenon 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
In Other News
1
Ohio State second in first College Football Playoff rankings
2
Ohio State football: 5 takeaways from Ryan Day’s weekly press...
3
Reports: Bengals’ top cornerback suffered season-ending ACL tear vs...
4
Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer dies...
5
Chaminade Julienne senior commits to Michigan