High School soccer tournament results

Sports
2 hours ago

PREP RESULTS

Girls Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Loveland 1

Seton 3, Milford 2

Division II

Summit Country Day 1, Monroe 0

Waynesville 5, Granville 1

St. Marys 3, Maumee 0

Division III

Alter 3, Madeira 0

Cin. Country Day 5, Greenon 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

