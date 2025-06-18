How do the Cincinnati Bengals offensive guards look as training camp approaches?

Players and coaches said during the final three days of the offseason workout program last week they were pleased with the progress shown this spring, but the real test begins once the pads come on in training camp.

That begins July 23, and eight practices are open to the public.

Dylan Fairchild, a fourth-round pick out of Georgia, seems a lock at left guard already and the right guard job will come down to a battle between 10-year veteran Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford, who re-signed in March after starting nine games in 2024 and playing every offensive line position except center.

“It’ll be a good battle,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “Those are two competitive guys who know what NFL football looks like. We’ll have to see how that plays out.”

Both Patrick and Ford saw action with the first-team offense this spring at right guard, where Alex Cappa’s release opened a job in March, and Fairchild consistently saw reps at left guard ahead of three-year start Cordell Volson.

Volson returned on a restructured contract but after struggling to continue his development the past two years, he finally seems to have lost his starting role. Ford briefly had taken his spot late last year but he was needed at offensive tackle instead, due to injury.

Even if Ford wins the right guard job over Patrick, it will be two new starters next to center Ted Karras for the first time since Karras joined the Bengals in 2022 as part of the last major overhaul on the offensive line.

“I think these guys have come in and done all the right things,” Karras said of the newcomers. “I think, Lucas, it’s such a pleasure to have another 10-year vet, leader in the room helping out the young guys and obviously a very proven, good player, and I think Dylan is going to be great. He’s come in and he’s a big, strong young man, married man, and it’s great to have someone to help out and I think he’s really going to be a positive impact on offense.”

Fairchild was a two-year starter at Georgia and brings a wrestling background he thought would be a good fit with offensive line coach Scott Peters, who has experience in martial arts, including a two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championship and training UFC champions.

Burrow has been encouraged by the confidence Fairchild shows even as a rookie.

“He understands what we’re trying to do with every play,” Burrow said. “You know, his presence in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage is very positive and gives off the impression that he knows exactly what he’s doing. You can tell he works hard. He’s a big, strong, smart kid. So obviously, we haven’t played any games yet, so we’ll see. But you know, I have high expectations for him.”

Originally a college free agent signing of the Green Bay Packers in 2016, Patrick made his NFL debut the following year and remained with the Packers through 2021, before going to Chicago for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He played 11 games with the New Orleans Saints last year and has made 64 career starts – with 58 of them since 2020.

Ford is entering his third season with the Bengals after beginning his NFL career with Buffalo (2019-2021) and Arizona (2022). His 688 offensive snaps played last year were the second-most of his career, trailing only his first season in 2019 when he started 15 games with the Bills.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it’s too early to assess how the offensive line looks with its new personnel but he did see progress this spring.

“That’s a hard question in the offseason until you put pads on, and they have to really think on the move when they’re tired and their communication is different,” Taylor said. “They get stressed by different fronts and pressures. And so, I love praising guys, as you all know, and I’m encouraged by that group. I think they’ve put in the necessary work to take the steps that are possible to take in the offseason, and so I’m really, I’m continuing to be excited about what we have there, and the job (offensive line coaches) Scott (Peters) and Mike (McCarthy) have done with those guys. But we need to get through training camp to really know offensive line-wise, the progress we’re making physically.”

