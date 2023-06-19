Hodges wins 8th Hamilton City Golf Championship

HAMILTON — Kyle Hodges admits he doesn’t play much competitive golf these days. The usual family and job obligations are priority number one.

But Father’s Day weekend on the links grants him a free pass.

Hodges fired a 3-under-par 66 at Potter’s Park Golf Course on Sunday to capture his third straight — and eighth overall — Hamilton City Golf Championship.

“I lost my dad about five years ago,” Hodges said while holding back some emotion. “He was my biggest fan. So, yeah, I do think about this tournament always being Father’s Day weekend every year. I’ve got two little girls now. Today hits differently.

“The pre-round routine is to go out to the cemetery and see dad. He always used to caddie for me in this tournament. It’s different not having him here. He would have liked how I played today.”

The 2005 Hamilton High School graduate carded a 72 in Saturday’s first round at Twin Run Golf Course and two-day total of 72-66—138.

“It’s still fun,” Hodges said. “Even though you have a job and a family now, it’s still good to come out and play competitive golf. I don’t get that opportunity much anymore. It’s a little different playing in a tournament than it is playing with your buddies on the weekend.

“You only get so many stabs at something like this. It’s good to put up a real score during a tournament and compete like this. You can’t fluff the ball up like you want to.”

Hodges won the city championship in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2016 to go along with the most recent three straight.

Jacob Brownley (69-71—140) entered the final round atop the leaderboard. Brownley and Hodges were battling for the top spot most of the day Sunday, but it was when Hodges knocked in an eagle put on Hole 14 that proved to swing the momentum.

“This weekend was a blast,” said Brownley, a 2019 Lakota West graduate. “This is just the second time playing in this city tournament. There are some good players out here. It’s always good to come out here and play.”

Brownley, who recently graduated from Ohio Dominican, shot 69 at Twin Run on the first day to take a two-stroke lead over Daniel Moorehead heading into the final round.

“Yesterday (Saturday) was a lot of fun,” Brownley said. “I hit the driver really well. Didn’t get off to a great start, but my putter came around in the back nine. I knocked in a few birdies. I felt good coming into (the final day), but I lost a little bit off the tee. I just didn’t make enough putts.

“Props to Kyle. He played well once again,” Brownley added. “He’s a tough competitor.”

Pete Betzold (73-73—146) took third, while his son Greg Betzold (74-73—147) finished a stroke behind him.

Eddie Baker’s 68 at Potter’s Park on the second day helped him secure the Flight A championship. Baker finished with an 84-68—152

“I wasn’t feeling the best, so I swung the club a little easier,” Baker said. “It’s crazy how the game of golf works when you change it up a little bit and do what you do. I ended up playing better that way.”

Joe Brannon (82-72—154) grabbed second in Flight A, followed by Trace Thomas (82-74—156), Chris Dickey (82-75—157), Matt Hurst (83-74—157) and Eric Cook (82-76—158).