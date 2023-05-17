High Schools: Talawanda baseball wins tourney opener in dramatic fashion; Monroe, Middletown advance

MONROE 9, SPRINGFIELD 2

MONROE — Aiden Sargent pitched a complete game and went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for host Monroe, which defeated Springfield in a Division I sectional victory on Tuesday.

Brady Heagan and Griffin Ballard each had two hits for the Hornets (21-7), who move on to play at Centerville at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

It was assistant coach Gary Davis’s 500th game in the Monroe dugout, 315th victory he’s been a part of and fifth 20-win season during in 21 years with the program.

MIDDLETOWN 4, WALNUT HILLS 0

MIDDLETOWN — Joe Kirby pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead host Middletown past Walnut Hills in a Division I sectional opener on Tuesday.

Kirby became Middletown’s all-time strikeout leader with 111.

Kirby and RJ Anderson each had two hits to pace the Middies (12-14), who play at Lebanon at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

ST. XAVIER 11, EDGEWOOD 1

CINCINNATI — Edgewood saw its season come to a close in a Division I sectional-opening loss to St. Xavier on Tuesday at Xavier University’s Hayden Field.

The Cougars (11-16) graduate seniors Colton Hunt, Bobby Cook, Jaxon Sizemore, Steven Turner and Alex York.

SOFTBALL

FRANKLIN 16, EATON 3

FRANKLIN — Adrian Allen and Emma Green each hit grand slams to lead Franklin past Eaton in a Division II district semifinal on Tuesday. Allen and Green had a combined 11 RBIs.

Sarah Brooks went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for the Wildcats (19-8), who stormed out to an 8-0 lead after one inning and never looked back. Junior pitcher Susan Gray got the win in the pitcher’s circle.

Franklin plays Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Friday at Arcanum for a district title.

GREENVILLE 11, FENWICK 0, 5 INN.

GREENVILLE — Fenwick’s season ended with a Division II district semifinal loss to Greenville on Tuesday.

The Falcons (11-9) graduate seniors Caitlin Augspurger, Madison Blair, Avery Hawkins, Nicole Koetter and Tori Schretter.

WILLIAMSBURG 13, CIN. CHRISTIAN 1, 5 INN.

WILLIAMSBURG — Cincinnati Christian saw its season end in a Division IV district semifinal loss to Williamsburg on Tuesday.

The Cougars (9-9) were led by junior Seleste Brinker, who went 2 for 2 with a solo home run. CCS graduates seniors Sophia Woods, Stephanie Veldkamp, Courtney Snider and Elizabeth Padilla.