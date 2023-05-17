High Schools: Talawanda baseball wins tourney opener in dramatic fashion; Monroe, Middletown advance

OXFORD — The Talawanda High School baseball team won its Division I sectional opener in walk-off fashion on Tuesday.
Logan Smith singled Connor Puckett across the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning to give host Talawanda a 3-2 victory over Western Brown.
Max Mesler went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Brave, who got a run in the second inning and another in the fifth to go up 2-0. Ryan Wright was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Talawanda senior pitcher Noah Prewitt gave up two runs on three hits and struck out eight in six innings of work. Smith came in the final two innings to earn the victory.
The Brave (16-11) advance to play at Princeton at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
MONROE 9, SPRINGFIELD 2
MONROE — Aiden Sargent pitched a complete game and went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for host Monroe, which defeated Springfield in a Division I sectional victory on Tuesday.
Brady Heagan and Griffin Ballard each had two hits for the Hornets (21-7), who move on to play at Centerville at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
It was assistant coach Gary Davis’s 500th game in the Monroe dugout, 315th victory he’s been a part of and fifth 20-win season during in 21 years with the program.
MIDDLETOWN 4, WALNUT HILLS 0
MIDDLETOWN — Joe Kirby pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead host Middletown past Walnut Hills in a Division I sectional opener on Tuesday.
Kirby became Middletown’s all-time strikeout leader with 111.
Kirby and RJ Anderson each had two hits to pace the Middies (12-14), who play at Lebanon at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
ST. XAVIER 11, EDGEWOOD 1
CINCINNATI — Edgewood saw its season come to a close in a Division I sectional-opening loss to St. Xavier on Tuesday at Xavier University’s Hayden Field.
The Cougars (11-16) graduate seniors Colton Hunt, Bobby Cook, Jaxon Sizemore, Steven Turner and Alex York.
SOFTBALL
FRANKLIN 16, EATON 3
FRANKLIN — Adrian Allen and Emma Green each hit grand slams to lead Franklin past Eaton in a Division II district semifinal on Tuesday. Allen and Green had a combined 11 RBIs.
Sarah Brooks went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for the Wildcats (19-8), who stormed out to an 8-0 lead after one inning and never looked back. Junior pitcher Susan Gray got the win in the pitcher’s circle.
Franklin plays Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Friday at Arcanum for a district title.
GREENVILLE 11, FENWICK 0, 5 INN.
GREENVILLE — Fenwick’s season ended with a Division II district semifinal loss to Greenville on Tuesday.
The Falcons (11-9) graduate seniors Caitlin Augspurger, Madison Blair, Avery Hawkins, Nicole Koetter and Tori Schretter.
WILLIAMSBURG 13, CIN. CHRISTIAN 1, 5 INN.
WILLIAMSBURG — Cincinnati Christian saw its season end in a Division IV district semifinal loss to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Cougars (9-9) were led by junior Seleste Brinker, who went 2 for 2 with a solo home run. CCS graduates seniors Sophia Woods, Stephanie Veldkamp, Courtney Snider and Elizabeth Padilla.
