West Side Little League one win away from Williamsport after forfeit win

West Side Little League needs just one more win to advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Kentucky-Warren County had to forfeit Tuesday’s loser’s bracket matchup against West Side because of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team.
West Side lost its tournament opener to the Kentucky team on Sunday to drop to the loser’s bracket, and the Kentucky state champs joined them there with a loss in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
West Side advances to the loser’s bracket final 5 p.m. Friday in Whitestown, Ind., facing the loser of the Thursday’s winner’s bracket final between Michigan and Illinois. Friday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The West Side all-stars are seeking their first trip to Williamsport since 2010. The two finalists – the winner’s bracket and loser’s bracket champions – will meet in the regional championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). Both teams will qualify for the World Series, which runs Aug. 19-29.