Tonight’s Lakota West v. Princeton basketball game will stream on YouTube

Lakota West leaders said the home game with Princeton was moved there after 500 tickets sold within 8 minutes on Wednesday.

“The kids are pumped,” Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. “We have what should be an awesome game.”

“The response has been awesome,” Kaufman said. It’s good for kids. It’s good for the schools."

Lakota West (17-1, 12-0 Greater Miami Conference) is ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps (regardless of division) and No. 18 nationally.

Princeton (14-1, 10-1 GMC), winners of 13 consecutive games, is ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Princeton coach Bryan Wyant said he told the team early Wednesday evening about the change of venue.

“They were really excited,” Wyant said in a text message. “Jumping, dancing, screaming. High school basketball is back.”

General public tickets sold out in approximately two minutes early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lakota West athletic department.

The Lakota West Student Broadcasting team will stream tonight’s game on its YouTube channel here.

WCPO’s Mike Dyer contributed to this report.