Prep Roundup 3/6: Wayne boys win third straight state track title

Garrett recorded a 22-11 to win the long jump, placed second in the 200-meter dash and third in the triple jump.

Martin won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.94 and placed fifth in the 60-meter dash.

The Wayne relay squad also won the 4x200-meter race.

In other area highlights Centerville’s Ethan Ireland won the pole vault and Beavercreek’s Jackson Davis finished second in the 800-meter and Aiden Allen third in the 1600-meter run. Springboro’s Bright Sibomana was second in the triple jump and Braylon Keyes of Springfield placed third in the 60-meter hurdles.

On the girls side Wayne’s Trinity Perkins finished first in the triple jump and teammate Sa’Mya Wilder was third. Centerville’s Alyssa Grim placed second in the high jump.

In D-II boys Butler won the 4x400 meter relays and Brayden Thaxton finished second in the 400-meter dash. Carson Holtvogt of Piqua won the pole vault with teammate Ryder Holtvogt placing third. Dunbar’s Chrishod Averette won the triple jump and Abdel Arbab of Belmont placed second.

In other high finishers for the area Trey Sellers of Tippecanoe was second in the high jump, Kade Schweikhardt of Bethel was third in the 800-meter run and Carroll’s relay team was third in the 4x800-meter race.

D-II girls saw Dayton teams sweep the podium in multiple events.

In the 60-meter dash Cloie Williams of Chaminade Julienne finished first, Mashayla Valentine of Belmont second and Megan Strong of Tippecanoe third. The trio also swept the 200-meter dash, with Williams in first, Strong second and Valentine third.

CJ’s relay team added wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 races, Nia Poole of Ponitz won the 400-meter dash, teammate Sifa Mlebinge was second in the long jump and Oakwood’s Kaya Asinjo finished third in the 800-meter run.

Boys Bowling

Centerville finished fifth at the Division I state tournament on Friday, winning the top qualifying spot but falling to Gahanna Lincoln in the team championship rounds.

In the individual scores Centerville’s Mason Parker rolled a 679 series to place eighth and Braden Ralston finished 12th with a 664. James North bowled a 591, Jackson Wales a 575 and Colton White with a 570 to round out the scoring for the Elks.

Beavercreek was led by Alex Franck with a 587, Isaiah Durflinger with a 576 and Joshua Terpenning with a 575.

Bradley Hurst of Xenia rolled a 604 series, Colton Brown had a 567, Jeffrey Hurst a 532 and Brayden Brittingham a 531.

Jayce Dill of Stebbins shot a 558 series, Jayden Miller of Piqua had a 519 and Fabio Arias-Rodriguez of Carroll bowled a 474.

Boys Basketball

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division II

Northmont 53, Loveland 41: Northmont basketball took home a district title for the first time since 1962, avenging a loss to Loveland in last year’s district tournament. The Bolts will take on Winton Woods in a regional semifinal at Springfield on Wednesday.

Division VI

Marion Local 52, Ada 23: Brayden Mescher scored 13 points to help Marion Local advance to an All-MAC regional semifinal against Fort Recovery on Tuesday at Vandalia.

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division I

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Northmont 53, Loveland 41

Winton Woods 55, Anderson 48

Division VI

Marion Local 52, Ada 23: ML: Mescher 13.

Troy Christian 60, Deer Park 45: TC: Fecher 17.

Fort Recovery 63, Emmanuel Christian 44

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 62, Butler 27: C: Houston 13.

Fairmont 61, Springfield 48: F: McGraw 21.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 23: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, E. Elwer 10.

Minster 61, Upper Scioto Valley 41: M: Stephey 17, Albers 15.

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division I

Fairmont 66, Olentangy 45: F: Thornton 22, Hargrave 14.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

At H.P. Lanes

Team Results: 1. St. Xavier; 2. Elder; 3. Amherst Steele; 4. Gahanna Lincoln; 5. Centerville; 6. Avon Lake ; 7. Ashland ; 8. Cle. St. Ignatius.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Clous (Gahanna Lincoln) 720; 2. Kaiser (St. Xavier) 715; Taylor (Amherst Steele) 706; 4. Emerick (Louisville) 694; 5. Brown (Elder), Stigall (St. Xavier), Smith (Amherst Steele) 685; 8. Parker (Centerville) 679; 12. Ralston (Centerville) 664; 33. B. Hurst (Xenia) 604; 35. North (Centerville) 591; 38. Franck (Beavercreek) 587; 43. Durflinger (Beavercreek) 576; 44. Terpenning (Beavercreek), Wales (Centerville) 575; 50. White (Centerville) 570; 53. Brown (Xenia) 567; 58. Dill (Stebbins) 558; 63. J. Hurst (Xenia) 532; 64. Brittingham (Xenia) 531; 70. Miller (Piqua) 519; 77. Arias-Rodriguez (Carroll) 474.

Indoor Track

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Spire Academy

Friday’s Results

Division I

Boys

Area Winners: 60MH: Martin (Wayne) 7.94. 800MR: Wayne 1:28.31. Long Jump: Garrett (Wayne) 22-11. Pole Vault: Ireland (Centerville) 16-1.

Girls

Area Winners: Triple Jump: Perkins (Wayne) 34-4.75.

Division II

Boys

Area Winners: 1600MR: Butler 3:20.08. Triple Jump: Averette (Dunbar) 44-1. Pole Vault: Holtvogt (Piqua) 15-2.

Girls

Area Winners: 60M: Williams (Chaminade Julienne) 7.68. 200M: Williams (Chaminade Julienne) 25.06. 400M: Poole (Ponitz) 57.45. 800MR: Chaminade Julienne 1:44.48. 1600MR: Chaminade Julienne 4:04.87.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.