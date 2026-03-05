Prep Roundup 3/4: Jones sends Fairfield to district final with game-winning shot

Fairfield advances to a district final clash against St. Xavier on Saturday at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division I

Wayne 60, Springboro 46: Wayne took control with a 23-14 swing in the third quarter, improving to 18-4 overall and moving on to a district final matchup vs. Moeller on Saturday at the Cintas Center.

Division III

Badin 60, Turpin 28: The GCLC co-champs blew the game open with a 22-5 run in the second quarter, improving to 22-2 and advancing to play Tecumseh on Saturday at UD Arena.

Division VII

Lehman Catholic 73, Legacy Christian 56: Lehman Catholic improved to 19-5 and will face Jackson Center on Saturday at Piqua.

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division V

Anna 50, Versailles 49, OT: Adyson Bales turned in 14 points and Tori Osborn added 13 to lead Anna. The Rockets will face Proctorville Fairland in a regional final on Saturday at Lakota East.

Division VI

Fayetteville Perry 45, West Liberty-Salem 33: WLS finishes the season with a mark of 22-4.

St. Henry 39, Minster 23: St. Henry improved to 24-1 overall and will play Fayetteville Perry for a shot at the program’s first ever trip to the state tournament.

Division VII

Cedarville 49, Mississinawa Valley 43: Cedarville moves on for a regional final against Russia on Saturday at Butler. WOAC champions Mississinawa Valley end the season at 20-5.

Russia 45, Ridgedale 28: The SCAL champions improved to 23-3.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 35, Milford 33: F: Akbar 14, Jones 13.

Moeller 70, Colerain 33

St. Xavier 70, West Clermont 32

Division III

Bellbrook 67, Chaminade Julienne 54: B: Gregory 20, Howard 20.

Hughes 62, Northwest 58

Tecumseh 55, Stebbins 47: T: Stafford 28.

Division V

Fairbanks 61, Fredericktown 60

Division VI

West Jefferson 46, Tree of Life 42

Division VII

Cin. College Prep 41, Fayetteville 38

Jackson Center 47, Russia 40

MVCA 82, Spencer 21

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Hamilton 67, Elder 49

Lakota East 32, Mason 29: LE: Bowman 15.

Lakota West 74, Middletown 31: LW: Curry 16, Long 14, Tyson 11. M: Curtis 10.

Oak Hills 48, Lebanon 37: L: Coffey 18.

Princeton 79, Little Miami 24

Sycamore 51, Walnut Hills 44

Division IV

Alter 68, Brookville 39: A: Bakos 19, Peagler Jr. 14, Guess 12, Nicholas 12. B: Smart 14.

CHCA 51, Roger Bacon 48

Jonathan Alder 75, Marion-Franklin 57

Northridge 70, Dunbar 58: N: D. Smith 27, K. Smith 18, Crane 10, Rowe 10. D: Whitfield 20.

Taft 89, Shroder 50

Urbana 53, Oakwood 50

Wyoming 69, Reading 34

Division V

Bluffton 51, Coldwater 40: C: Gruss 13, Bruns 11.

North College Hills 72, Seven Hills 41

Preble Shawnee 45, Indian Lake 43

Summit Country Day 60, Mariemont 48

West Liberty-Salem 77, Greeneview 49

Williamsburg 51, Madeira 44

Division VI

Deer Park 60, Cin. Country Day 57

Fort Recovery 45, Northeastern 38

Marion Local 43, New Bremen 41

Oyler 53, Georgetown 38

Spencerville 51, St. Henry 44: SH: Huelsman 10.

Troy Christian 60, National Trail 40: TC: Taylor 20.

Division VII

Botkins 82, Catholic Central 55: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 14, Zimpfer 13, Huelskamp 12, Welsh 12.

Cedarville 45, Fort Loramie 44

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakota West 68, Springboro 56

Princeton 55, Milford 44

Division IV

Genoa Area 49, London 42

Division V

Anna 50, Versailles 49, OT: V: Litten 22, Schmitmeyer 11. A: Bales 14, Osborn 13.

Proctorville Fairland 76, Waynesville 38: W: Stephenson 18, Berrey 12.

Division VI

Fayetteville Perry 45, West Liberty-Salem 33

St. Henry 39, Minster 23

Division VII

Cedarville 49, Mississinawa Valley 43

Russia 45, Ridgedale 28

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairmont 64, Newark 39: F: Thornton 23, Cornett 14, Bailey 10.

Division II

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Loveland 31

Seton 51, Winton Woods 50

Division III

Carroll 49, Bellbrook 43

Chaminade Julienne 59, Tippecanoe 54: CJ: Cook 21. T: Mader 27.

Division IV

Alter 30, Brookville 24

Purcell Marian 80, McNicholas 48

