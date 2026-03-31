Prep Roundup 3/30: ‘Boro coach Pelfrey records win No. 600

Ben Veletean went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Nick Hutchinson was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The Panthers will face Mamaroneck (NY) on Tuesday, Montini Catholic (IL) Wednesday and Ashwaubenon (WI) Thursday before returning home to Ohio.

Baseball

Wayne 10, Chaminade Julienne 0: Peyton Tengesdahl struck out 12 over six innings, Ronan Moeller tallied three hits with two RBI and Wayne improved to 2-0.

Carroll 15, Milton-Union 0: Mitchel Schmidt doubled, homered and drove in five runs and Aaron McGlothen struck out 11 to pick up the season-opening win for Carroll.

Fairborn 12, Greenville 1: Clayton Phillips blasted a grand slam and finished the night with six RBI to help Fairborn improve to 3-0.

Butler 19, Naperville Central (FL) 8: Jackson Schilling racked up six RBI and Jack Egbert added five to help Butler win its season opener.

Piqua 23, Sidney 2: Andon Laughman went 4-for-4 with seven RBI, Daulton Funderburg knocked a home run and Piqua improved to 2-0.

Stebbins 13, Brookville 1: Evan Morgan, Reuel Scales and Brayden Walters each went yard in a season-opening win for Stebbins.

Triad 5, Tecumseh 4: Jayden Blackburn and J.J. Roberts knocked in a pair of runs apiece to lead Triad in a season-opening win.

Greeneview 15, Fairfield 5: Nick Hassid went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to pace Greeneview in a season-opening win.

Softball

Beavercreek 4, Arcanum 3: It took 11 innings, but ‘Creek prevailed to improve to 3-0. Brylee Greene tallied three hits and drove in one for Beavercreek.

Northmont 11, Mercer County (KY) 1: Jadyn Johnson homered and drove in six runs to go with a solid outing in the circle to lead Northmont. The T-Bolts also dropped a game 8-3 to LaSalle Peru (IL) on Monday.

Carroll 5, Chaminade Julienne 4: Tatum Browning struck out 12 to earn the victory, Kayla Rodriguez and Peyton Cassidy each plated a pair of runs and Carroll moved to 4-0.

Piqua 14, Sidney 1: Taylor Schwartz blasted a grand slam and Rachel Price added a home run for Piqua.

Talawanda 2, Harrison 1: Brooklyn Porchowsky doubled home Maddy Cox with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win, moving Talawanda to 6-1 overall.

Carlisle 11, Brockport (NY) 1: Allisa Shotwell homered and Ally Conger struck out ten over five innings for Carlisle.

Ross 5, Hamilton 2: Paige Baker tallied 11 strikeouts in the win for Ross.

Kenton Ridge 7, Teays Valley 6: Ivee Rastatter struck out seven in her fifth win of the season for unbeaten Kenton Ridge.

Springfield Shawnee 11, Bethel 1: Byanca Dubie and Nicole Greene drove in three runs apiece and Shawnee improved to 6-0.

Riverside 4, Graham 2: Keira Manahan struck out ten to pick up the win in the circle and added a home run at the plate for Riverside.

Wilmington 10, Batavia 0: Lauren Diels recorded her 500th career strikeout for Wilmington.

Houston 15, Fort Loramie 5: Madison Plunkett smashed two home runs and Marissa McDermit hit her first career homer for Houston.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Alter 12, Waynesville 11: A: Carrson 2-4 3 RBI, Hooper 1-3 2 RBI, Miller 1-3 2 RBI.

Anna 12, Jackson Center 0: A: Wannemacher 3-3 2B 3B 3 RBI, Hughes 2-3 2 RBI, Egbert 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Arcanum 6, Eaton 1: A: Christ 2-3 2 RBI, Stephens 2-3 RBI.

Batavia 9, Wilmington 2

Butler 19, Naperville Central (FL) 8: B: Schilling 2 2B 3B 6 RBI, Egbert 2B 5 RBI, Richardson W.

Carroll 15, Milton-Union 0: C: McGlothen W 11 K, Schmidt 2-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Perez-Gamboa 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Covington 7, Botkins 4

Fairborn 12, Greenville 1: F: Phillips 3-3 3B GS-HR 6 RBI, Efaw W 7 K, 1-1 3 RBI, Williamson 3-3 RBI.

Fort Loramie 4, Houston 0

Fort Recovery 4, Celina 2: FR: McCain 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Gaerke W 5 K, Siefring 1-2 RBI.

Franklin 13, Bracken County (KY) 2: F: Nagle W.

Graham 14, Bellefontaine 4

Greeneview 15, Fairfield 5: G: Hassid 3-3 4 RBI, Parrish 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Webb 1-2 2 RBI.

La Salle 6, Fenwick 4: F: Kauffman 1-3 2B RBI.

Lakota East 7, John Overton (TN) 3

Lima Bath 9, Indian Lake 0

London 16, St. Francis DeSales 5

McNicholas 10, Talawanda 0

Middletown 15, Deer Park 2

Monroe 2, St Francis Prep (IL) 1: M: O’Hara W 6 K.

Piqua 23, Sidney 2: P: Laughman 4-4 3B 7 RBI, McMaken 2-2 2B 4 RBI, Funderburg 1-2 HR 2 RBI.

Riverside 7, Catholic Central 5: R: Gross 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Orsborne 3-4 3B RBI.

Russia 18, Fairlawn 0

Spencer County (KY) 7, Franklin 6

Springboro 5, Evanston Township (IL) 0: S: Rhinehart W 8 K, Veletean 2-3 2B RBI, Hutchinson 1-3 2 RBI.

St. Henry 7, Lima Shawnee 2

Stebbins 13, Brookville 1: S: Morgan 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Scales 4-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Walters 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Triad 5, Tecumseh 4: Tr: Roberts 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Blackburn 1-3 2B 2 RBI. Te: Howard 2-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 9, Middletown Madison 6: TCN: Heltsley W 2 K, 3 RBI, Reynolds 2 RBI, Shively 2 RBI. MM: Coulter 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Tri-Village 6, Ansonia 3: A: Dakin 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 18, Paintsville (KY) 6

Troy 11, East Peoria (IL) 8

Wayne 10, Chaminade Julienne 0: W: Moeller 3-4 2 RBI, Nubine 1-2 2 RBI, Tengesdahl W 12 K, 1-3 2B RBI. CJ: Clune 2-2 2 2B.

Xenia 5, Tippecanoe 4

Softball

Monday’s Results

Anna 11, Jackson Center 0

Badin 9, Edgewood 0

Beavercreek 4, Arcanum 3: B: Greene 3-5 RBI, Beck 1-5 2 RBI. A: Hein 2-4 RBI, Noe 3-4 RBI.

Brookville 3, Wayne 2: B: Eagle W 6 K, 2-5 RBI, Nutter 3-5 RBI, Haydon 1-3 3B RBI.

Carroll 5, Chaminade Julienne 4: Ca: Browning W 12 K, Cassidy 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2-2 2 RBI.

Carlisle 11, Brockport (NY) 1: C: Badger 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Shotwell 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Conger W 10 K.

Cedarville 16, Greenon 0

Celina 16, St. Henry 0

Covington 14, Versailles 2: C: McClure 1-5 3B 3 RBI, Oullette 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Johnson 3-4 3B 2 RBI.

Fairbanks 20, West Liberty-Salem 2

Greeneview 4, Madison Plains 2: G: Battista 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Burkett W.

Greenville 10, Fairborn 0

Houston 15, Fort Loramie 5: H: Plunkett 2 HR, McDermit HR.

Kenton Ridge 7, Teays Valley 6: KR: Rastatter W 7 K, 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Davis 2-4 2 RBI, Fincham 1-4 2B RBI.

LaSalle Peru (IL) 8, Northmont 3: N: Kautz 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Lima Shawnee 9, Botkins 0

Lincolnview 18, Minster 0

Marion Local 14, Allen East 0

Mason 19, Middletown 0

National Trail 10, Fort Recovery 4

Northmont 11, Mercer County (KY) 1: Johnson W 4 K, 2-2 HR 6 RBI, Lockhart 1-2 RBI.

Oak Hills 11, Sycamore 4

Paulding 10, Coldwater 0

Piqua 14, Sidney 1

Riverside 4, Graham 2: R: Manahan W 10 K, 1-2 HR RBI, Zwiebel 1-2 RBI.

Ross 5, Hamilton 2: R: Webb 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Alvis 2-3 2B RBI, Baker W 11 K.

Russia 10, Fairlawn 2

Springboro 5, Choctawhatchee (FL) 2: S: Lucas W 5 K.

Springfield Shawnee 11, Bethel 1: SS: Hannan W 3 K, Dubie 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Greene 1-3 3 RBI.

Talawanda 2, Harrison 1: T: McMickle W 3 K, Porchowsky 1-3 2B GW-RBI, Griffin 1-4 HR RBI.

Tri-County North 15, Waynesville 2

Tri-Village 10, Ansonia 1

Wapakoneta 11, Bellefontaine 1

West Jefferson 17, Mechanicsburg 5

Wilmington 10, Batavia 0: W: Martin HR, Diels W 13 K.

Sunday’s Results

South Laurel (KY) 2, Springboro 1

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 4, Legacy Christian 1

Fairmont 5, Chaminade Julienne 0

Lehman Catholic 4, Kenton Ridge 1

Monroe 4, Northridge 1

Sidney 4, Wapakoneta 1

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Oak Hills 0

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Fenwick 20, Miamisburg 0

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Fenwick 16, Carroll 4

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.