Prep Roundup 3/20: Marion Local, DSJ advance to Saturday state finals

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High School Sports
By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
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The Marion Local and Delphos St. John’s boys basketball squads each picked up Friday night wins at the Nutter Center to advance to state finals on Saturday at UD Arena.

Marion Local beat Lincolnview 46-30 in a Division VI state semifinal and Delphos St. John’s won 61-32 against Malvern in a D-VII state semifinal.

Brayden Mescher recorded 23 points to lead Marion Local. The Flyers will meet Berlin Hiland on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at UD Arena.

Cameron Elwer tallied 18 points for Delphos St. John’s, which never trailed and moves on to play Kalida on Saturday, 4:15 p.m., at UD Arena.

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: Darius Dennis finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds to propel Trotwood to its second state championship in school history.

ExploreBoys basketball: Dennis comes up clutch again, Trotwood wins D-III state championship

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48: Kellen Wiley and Carlyle Billingsley chipped in 20 points apiece to help Wyoming win a state championship. Wiley was named the MVP and also became Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer in the win.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Friday’s Semifinals

Division V

Col. Academy 59, West Muskingum 44

Lutheran East 38, Summit Country Day 27

Division VI

Marion Local 46, Lincolnview 30: ML: Mescher 23.

Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 61, Malvern 32: DSJ: C. Elwer 18.

Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Trotwood 55, Tol. Central Catholic 53, OT: T: Reaves 16, Dennis 12, Arnold 11.

Steubenville 60, Akron Hoban 58

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 48, Sandusky Perkins 36

Wyoming 68, Maysville 51

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 3, Thurgood 0

Fenwick 3, Roger Bacon 0

Lebanon 3, Anderson 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Pickerington North 9, Beavercreek 8

Thursday’s Results

Lakota East 6, Mariemont 5

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

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About the Author

Follow Travis Erickson on twitter

Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.