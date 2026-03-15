Prep Results 3/14: MAC sends two boys hoops teams to state tournament

Cameron Elwer, an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist who sits at No. 6 in the OHSAA career scoring list, led the way for DSJ with 26 points.

The Jays improved to 27-0 and await the winner of Sunday’s Malvern/Leesburg Fairfield matchup in a state semifinal on Friday at the Nutter Center.

Eli Pitts posted 19 points in a losing effort for Botkins, which closes the season as regional runner-ups and SCAL champions with a record of 23-4.

Marion Local is headed back to state for a second straight season after handing Tri-Village its first loss of the season, 57-43, in a D-VI regional final at Butler High School.

Kale Ahrens scored 19 points and Grant Kremer 15 to lead Marion Local, which improved to 25-1 and will face Lincolnview in a state semifinal on Friday at the Nutter Center.

Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Sagester tallied 25 points in a losing effort for WOAC champions Tri-Village, which finishes the season at 26-1 overall.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Pickerington Central 69, Lakota West 60

Princeton 49, Oak Hills 22

Division II

Lima Senior 62, Winton Woods 58

Division III

Trotwood 54, Badin 48

Division IV

Sandusky Perkins 47, Jonathan Alder 30

Wyoming 54, Northridge 36

Division V

Summit Country Day 73, Waynesville 51

Division VI

Marion Local 57, Tri-Village 43: ML: Ahrens 17, Kremer 15, Mescher 11. TV: Sagester 25.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 62, Botkins 39: DSJ: C. Elwer 26. B: Pitts 19.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Fairmont 61, Princeton 54, OT

Division II

Akron Hoban 72, Mt. Notre Dame 64

Division V

Portsmouth 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Division VII

Strasburg-Granklin 38, Russia 17: R: Borchers 7, Francis 4, Cordonnier 3, Phlipot 2, Francis 1.

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 49, SVSM 40: CJ: Cain 17, Hanson 15, Bush 9, Cook 4, Hill 2, Mezni 2.

Division IV

Shaker Heights Laurel 60, Bellevue 58

Division VI

St. Henry 53, Canton Central Catholic 34: SH: Ad. Homan 20, K. Buschur 11, A. Buschur 8, Baumer 6, Av. Homan 4, Gast 4.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Akron Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Big Walnut 43

Division V

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fairland 48

Portsmouth 40, Norwayne 37

Division VII

Russia 45, Seneca East 30

Strasburg-Franklin 44, Ottoville 39

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.

Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.

SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Division IV

Bellevue 46, Circleville 43

Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT

Division VI

St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.

Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.