Prep Roundup 3/10: Unbeaten Tri-Village advances to D-VI regional final

Trey Sagester scored 17 points to lead Tri-Village boys basketball in a 62-31 Division VI regional semifinal win against Troy Christian at Butler on Tuesday.
Noah Finkbine added 14 and Dom Black 13 for the Patriots, who improved to 26-0 overall.
Tri-Village will return to Butler on Saturday for a regional final matchup with Marion Local.
Marion Local improved to 24-1 overall with a 69-45 win against Fort Recovery on Tuesday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division III
Badin 69, Hughes 59
Trotwood 46, Tippecanoe 44
Division V
Summit Country Day 78, North College Hill 68
Waynesville 74, Versailles 67, 2OT: V: D. Ahrens 27.
Division VI
Marion Local 69, Fort Recovery 45
Tri-Village 62, Troy Christian 31: TV: Sagester 17, Finkbine 14, Black 13.
