Prep Roundup 2/9: Butler’s Bardonaro records 200th career victory

Butler is slated to start tournament play against West Carrollton on Thursday, Feb. 19, at Springfield.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 57, Centerville 34: Dezirae Thomas drilled seven three-point baskets for 21 points to lead Wayne.

MVL

Tippecanoe 62, Fairborn 8: Tipp picked up a senior night win, clinching the MVL Miami division title and improving to 19-2 overall.

SWBL

Oakwood 55, Dayton Christian 11: Oakwood closed its regular season on a seven-game win streak, moving to 17-5 overall.

Talawanda 47, Badin 42: Bella Cobb recorded 21 points with 19 rebounds to pace Talawanda. Braelyn Even tallied 30 points with 11 rebounds in a losing effort for Badin.

Franklin 48, Clinton-Massie 38: Olivia Truesdell helped Franklin turn around a five-game losing skid streak with a 16-point performance.

TRC

Milton-Union 76, Riverside 25: Kate Copp led five players in double-digit scoring for Milton-Union with 15 points. Michaela Firks tacked on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

OHC

Mechanicsburg 57, Cedarville 27: Clara Forrest scored 16 points, Clair Rodgers 13 and Taylor Heizer 12 to pace ‘Burg.

MAC

St. Henry 46, Ansonia 21: Addy Homan had 14 points and Karlee Buschur 10 for St. Henry, which improved to 19-1 overall.

Boys Basketball

OHC

Greenon 82, Jefferson Township 18: Cooper Best chipped in 18 points and Brock Spangler added 10 points for Greenon.

Boys Bowling

Northwestern won the Division II sectional tournament at Capri Lanes on Monday.

Pierce Gallagher rolled a 632 series and Emmett Beaver added a 580 to lead the way for the Warriors. Conner Hicks of Dayton Christian had the high series of the tournament with a 704 and Gabe Amos of Emmanuel Christian was second with a 702.

The boys D-II district championship will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Beaver-Vu.

