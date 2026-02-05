Prep Roundup 2/4: Roberts pours in 33 in Franklin win

Kendol Roberts turned in 33 points and Lenin Hogan added 11 to lead Franklin in a 62-51 win versus Eaton in boys basketball on Wednesday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Franklin, which will play next on Friday at Edgewood.
Boys Basketball
CBC
Greenon 58, Northeastern 55: Cooper Best drilled five three-point baskets on the way to 23 points to lead Greenon.
TRC
Troy Christian 77, Riverside 39: Riston Taylor scored 26 points to lead Troy Christian to its second win in as many days.
Girls Basketball
GWOC
Centerville 60, Butler 46: Bella Keeton led the way for Centerville with 19 points and Amelia Davis added 12.
Springboro 53, Wayne 49: Leah Wilhite had 18 points, Ady Martin added 13 and ‘Boro rallied in the final quarter to earn the win.
GMC
Princeton 54, Lakota West 47: Zoe Odame had 20 points in a losing effort for Lakota West, which lost its first conference game of the season.
Lakota East 47, Mason 44: Bella Sturgill scored 20 points and Bailey Bacher tacked on 14 to lead Lakota East.
GCLC
Carroll 53, Tippecanoe 30: Eva Snyder recorded her 1,000th career point in the win for Carroll, which improved to 18-3 with its sixth consecutive victory.
Seton 61, Badin 46: Braelyn Even tallied 24 points in a losing effort for Badin.
SWBL
Talawanda 59, Edgewood 31: Janna Cary finished with 24 points and Bella Cobb had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Talawanda.
CBC
London 53, Urbana 43: The win clinched the CBC Kenton Trail title outright for London.
Ben Logan 44, Indian Lake 30: Kylie Harner had 12 points and Adilynne Gregg and Rylan Norviel tacked on 10 apiece to pace Ben Logan.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Franklin 62, Eaton 51: F: Roberts 33, Hogan 11.
Greenon 58, Northeastern 55: G: Best 23, Spangler 13.
Lockland 76, New Miami 53: NM: Strong 23, Johnson 15.
Troy Christian 77, Riverside 39: TC: Taylor 26.
Wilmington 61, Blanchester 37
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 70, Fairmont 61: A: Peagler Jr. 24, Bakos 20, Nicholas 15. F: McGraw 31, Adams 12.
Anna 40, Fort Loramie 37
Arcanum 60, Milton-Union 48
Beavercreek 58, Belmont 57, OT
Bellefontaine 68, Butler 57
Botkins 45, Jackson Center 22: B: Pitts 21.
Bradford 62, Fairlawn 61
Carlisle 62, Yellow Springs 23
Centerville 56, Springfield 44
Dunbar 62, Ponitz 37
Fairbanks 61, Kipp Academy 52
Fairfield 63, Colerain 46: F: Arington 16, Cunningham 13.
Franklin County 62, Talawanda 48: T: Petri 15, Beckett 15.
Graham 54, Piqua 27
Hamilton 50, Lakota East 48, OT: H: Johnson-Perdomo 18. LE: Bowman 13, Washburn 11, Smith 10.
Indian Lake 77, Kenton Ridge 75: IL: Reisinger 26, Pequignot 17.
Lakota West 59, Oak Hills 36: LW: Tyson 19, Curry 13, Combs 11.
Mason 38, Sycamore 35
McNicholas 65, MVCA 30
Miami East 40, Greenon 33: G: Rychnovsky 18.
Mississinawa Valley 57, St. Marys 47
Monroe 71, Miamisburg 59
National Trail 55, Middletown Madison 33
Newton 61, Covington 54
Northmont 78, Sidney 42
Oakwood 52, Bellbrook 50
Russia 70, Houston 25
St. Henry 44, New Bremen 34: SH: Zimmerman 11, Heath 10. NB: Quellhorst 10.
Stebbins 55, Springfield Shawnee 43
Tecumseh 48, Carroll 46
Tippecanoe 61, Greenville 35
Tri-County North 59, Miami Valley 44
Tri-Village 52, Troy 42
Trotwood 89, Meadowdale 47
Troy Christian 64, Catholic Central 39: TC: George 14.
Urbana 55, Mechanicsburg 41
Valley View 93, Northwestern 55
Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Ansonia 50
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 44, Indian Lake 30: BL: Harner 12, Gregg 10, Norviel 10.
Carroll 53, Tippecanoe 30
Catholic Central 38, Belmont 26
Cedarville 53, Southeastern 40
Centerville 60, Butler 46: C: Keeton 19, Davis 12.
Dunbar 57, Stivers 39
Fairfield 67, Middletown 10
Fenwick 46, Monroe 42
Kenton Ridge 45, Tecumseh 28
Lakota East 47, Mason 44: LE: Sturgill 20, Bacher 14.
London 53, Urbana 43
Meadowdale 55, Withrow 38
Oak Hills 54, Hamilton 17
Princeton 54, Lakota West 47: LW: Odame 20, Fox 12.
Seton 61, Badin 46: B: Even 24.
Springboro 53, Wayne 49: S: Wilhite 18, Martin 13, Jones 10.
Sycamore 69, Colerain 32
Talawanda 59, Edgewood 31: T: Cary 24, Cobb 15.
Troy 59, Xenia 11
Tuesday’s Results
Carlisle 38, Emmanuel Christian 25
Hilliard Davidson 49, Jonathan Alder 30
Lima Shawnee 61, Coldwater 55: C: B. Knapke 20, M. Knapke 19.
Northmont 31, Ansonia 28
Russia 37, Marion Local 36: R: Cordonnier 10. ML: Ashman 22.
St. Henry 54, St. Marys 40: SH: Baumer 17, Wendel 10. SM: Turner 12.
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Lakota West 47, Edgewood 24
Tuesday’s Results
Miamisburg 38, Beavercreek 34
Girls Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Indian Lake 46, Jonathan Alder 32
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2540, Buckeye Valley 2283
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2567, Buckeye Valley 1870: M: Waller 492 series, Chester 386 series.
