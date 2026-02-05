Prep Roundup 2/4: Roberts pours in 33 in Franklin win

Boys Basketball

CBC

Greenon 58, Northeastern 55: Cooper Best drilled five three-point baskets on the way to 23 points to lead Greenon.

TRC

Troy Christian 77, Riverside 39: Riston Taylor scored 26 points to lead Troy Christian to its second win in as many days.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 60, Butler 46: Bella Keeton led the way for Centerville with 19 points and Amelia Davis added 12.

Springboro 53, Wayne 49: Leah Wilhite had 18 points, Ady Martin added 13 and ‘Boro rallied in the final quarter to earn the win.

GMC

Princeton 54, Lakota West 47: Zoe Odame had 20 points in a losing effort for Lakota West, which lost its first conference game of the season.

Lakota East 47, Mason 44: Bella Sturgill scored 20 points and Bailey Bacher tacked on 14 to lead Lakota East.

GCLC

Carroll 53, Tippecanoe 30: Eva Snyder recorded her 1,000th career point in the win for Carroll, which improved to 18-3 with its sixth consecutive victory.

Seton 61, Badin 46: Braelyn Even tallied 24 points in a losing effort for Badin.

SWBL

Talawanda 59, Edgewood 31: Janna Cary finished with 24 points and Bella Cobb had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Talawanda.

CBC

London 53, Urbana 43: The win clinched the CBC Kenton Trail title outright for London.

Ben Logan 44, Indian Lake 30: Kylie Harner had 12 points and Adilynne Gregg and Rylan Norviel tacked on 10 apiece to pace Ben Logan.

