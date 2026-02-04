Prep Roundup 2/3: Oakwood boys win 10th straight game

Oakwood held off Bellbrook for a 52-50 victory in boys basketball Tuesday, marking 10 consecutive wins for the Lumberjacks.
Bellbrook trailed by 11 points entering the final quarter and its rally effort came up just short.
The SWBL crossover win moved Oakwood to 13-4 overall; The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Bellbrook, which dropped to 11-6.
Boys Basketball
GWOC
Northmont 78, Sidney 42: Northmont used a 25-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
GMC
Lakota West 59, Oak Hills 36: Joshua Tyson chipped in 19 points, Bryce Curry added 13 and Roman Combs 11 to help Lakota West improve to 12-0 in the GMC.
Hamilton 50, Lakota East 48, OT: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo sank a pair of foul shots with five seconds to play to give Hamilton the win. Johnson-Perdomo finished with 18 points on the night.
Fairfield 63, Colerain 46: Cam Arington tallied 16 points with eight rebounds for Fairfield.
MVL
Tippecanoe 61, Greenville 35: The win moved Tippecanoe to 14-0 in the MVL and 14-2 overall.
Stebbins 55, Springfield Shawnee 43: Stebbins rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to snag the win.
CBC
Indian Lake 77, Kenton Ridge 75: Brodey Reisinger tallied 26 points, Avery Pequignot added 17 and Indian Lake survived to secure the CBC Mad River title.
TRC
Troy Christian 64, Catholic Central 39: Connor George scored a career-high 14 points to lead Troy Christian to a fifth consecutive win.
WOAC
Tri-Village 52, Troy 42: Tri-Village jumped out to an early lead and held on for an out-of-conference win, improving to 17-0 overall.
SCAL
Botkins 45, Jackson Center 22: Eli Pitts put up 21 points and Botkins clinched the SCAL title outright.
Girls Basketball
MAC
St. Henry 54, St. Marys 40: Morgan Baumer recorded 17 points, Molly Wendel tacked on 10 and St. Henry improved to 17-0 overall.
Boys Bowling
Mechanicsburg 2540, Buckeye Valley 2283: Seniors Max Green, Seth Wiles and Jonnie Wittman led ‘Burg to a senior night win.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 70, Fairmont 61: A: Peagler Jr. 24, Bakos 20, Nicholas 15. F: McGraw 31, Adams 12.
Anna 40, Fort Loramie 37
Arcanum 60, Milton-Union 48
Beavercreek 58, Belmont 57, OT
Botkins 45, Jackson Center 22: B: Pitts 21.
Bradford 62, Fairlawn 61
Carlisle 62, Yellow Springs 23
Centerville 56, Springfield 44
Dunbar 62, Ponitz 37
Fairbanks 61, Kipp Academy 52
Fairfield 63, Colerain 46: F: Arington 16, Cunningham 13.
Franklin County 62, Talawanda 48: T: Petri 15, Beckett 15.
Graham 54, Piqua 27
Hamilton 50, Lakota East 48, OT: H: Johnson-Perdomo 18. LE: Bowman 13, Washburn 11, Smith 10.
Indian Lake 77, Kenton Ridge 75: IL: Reisinger 26, Pequignot 17.
Lakota West 59, Oak Hills 36: LW: Tyson 19, Curry 13, Combs 11.
Mason 38, Sycamore 35
McNicholas 65, MVCA 30
Miami East 40, Greenon 33: G: Rychnovsky 18.
Mississinawa Valley 57, St. Marys 47
Monroe 71, Miamisburg 59
National Trail 55, Middletown Madison 33
Newton 61, Covington 54
Northmont 78, Sidney 42
Oakwood 52, Bellbrook 50
Russia 70, Houston 25
St. Henry 44, New Bremen 34: SH: Zimmerman 11, Heath 10. NB: Quellhorst 10.
Stebbins 55, Springfield Shawnee 43
Tippecanoe 61, Greenville 35
Tri-County North 59, Miami Valley 44
Tri-Village 52, Troy 42
Trotwood 89, Meadowdale 47
Troy Christian 64, Catholic Central 39: TC: George 14.
Urbana 55, Mechanicsburg 41
Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Ansonia 50
Monday’s Results
Legacy Christian 69, Dixie 41
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Hilliard Davidson 49, Jonathan Alder 30
Lima Shawnee 61, Coldwater 55: C: B. Knapke 20, M. Knapke 19.
Northmont 31, Ansonia 28
Russia 37, Marion Local 36: R: Cordonnier 10. ML: Ashman 22.
St. Henry 54, St. Marys 40: SH: Baumer 17, Wendel 10. SM: Turner 12.
Monday’s Results
Alter 56, Cin. Christian 11
Ben Logan 62, Triad 17
Bethel 63, Tecumseh 36
Botkins 35, New Bremen 26: B: Wendel 15, Huelskamp 10.
Brookville 66, Valley View 39
Calvary Christian 67, Fairlawn 12
Carroll 68, Stebbins 42
Cedarville 48, Catholic Central 25
Celina 46, Fort Recovery 27
Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: CJ: Cook 23, Bush 11. B: Even 18, Snow 10.
Clark Montessori 55, Trotwood 50
Clinton Massie 58, Dayton Christian 44
Colerain 45, Dunbar 34
Crestview 51, Versailles 43, OT
Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Central Catholic 22
Fairbanks 67, Pleasant 57
Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 12
Fairmont 57, Princeton 47: F: Thornton 24, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.
Graham 63, Bellefontaine 45
Harrison 62, Hamilton 34
Indian Lake 59, Lehman Catholic 21
Kenton Ridge 53, Franklin Monroe 32
Legacy Christian 51, Mississinawa Valley 45
Madison Plains 70, West Jefferson 20
Middletown Madison 49, Twin Valley South 26
Monroe 65, Taylor 45
Mt. Notre Dame 84, McNicholas 38
New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 33: NK: Albers 23, Webb 13.
Newton 64, Greenon 32
Northmont 52, Arcanum 43
Northridge 52, Stivers 51
Northwest 43, Belmont 36
Parkway 56, Van Wert 23
Ponitz 57, Withrow 47
Preble Shawnee 43, Franklin 39: F: Truesdell 15.
Tri-County North 49, Carlisle 46
Tri-Village 60, Sidney 27: S: Foy 10.
Troy 41, Covington 17
Troy Christian 56, Meadowdale 29
Waynesville 53, Hillsboro 32: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 13, Cordery 13.
Western Brown 79, Fairfield 54
Wilmington 50, New Richmond 28
Wrestling
Tuesday’s Results
Miamisburg 38, Beavercreek 34
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2540, Buckeye Valley 2283
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2567, Buckeye Valley 1870: M: Waller 492 series, Chester 386 series.
