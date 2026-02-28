Prep Roundup 2/27: St. Henry wins state bowling, ‘Creek sweeps districts

In an All-Midwest Athletic Conference final match St. Henry defeated Coldwater 3-2 to win the boys Division II state championship, the first ever for the school.
St. Henry won 180-169 in the decisive fifth game to take home the trophy.
Fort Recovery finished fourth, making three of the top four squads from the MAC. Versailles and Springfield Shawnee also placed in the championship bracket.
Coldwater’s Andrew Myers was the individual runner-up of the tournament, rolling a 696 series. Ben Wendel paced St. Henry with a 607.
In other area individuals Levi Davidson led Clinton-Massie with a 645, Pierce Gallagher had a 642 for Northwestern, Zayne Green led Springfield Shawnee with a 605 and Caiden Green rolled a 581 for Versailles.
In D-I district action at Beaver-Vu the Beavercreek boys and girls teams each won district titles.
Beavercreek boys rolled a 4729, sweeping the top three individual scores with Joshua Terpenning bowling a 755 series, Isaiah Durflinger a 744 and Kyle King 740.
Xenia was runner-up and Centerville also advanced to state.
In girls ‘Creek bowled a 3922. Bellefontaine finished as runner-up and Northmont and Miamisburg also qualified for state.
Troy’s Baylie Massingill rolled the top series of 708. Addyson Arden paced Beavercreek with a 660.
The D-I state tournaments will be held at H.P. Lanes in Columbus on March 6-7.
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Division II
Division III
Badin 78, Talawanda 28: Carson Lowe led Badin with 15 points. Cody Knapp added 14 and Chandler Taylor 10. The Rams improved to 21-2 and advance to face Turpin on Wednesday.
Division V
West Liberty-Salem 54, Carlisle 51: WLS held off a second-half rally effort from Carlisle to improve to 20-3, advancing to face Greeneview on Tuesday.
Coldwater 59, Archbold 43: Landon Knapke paced Coldwater with 18 points and Jack Bruns had 16. The Cavs will take on Bluffton on Tuesday.
Division VI
Troy Christian 56, Triad 18: Noah Fecher scored 14 points to lead Troy Christian, which started the game on a 15-0 run and moves on to play National Trail on Tuesday.
Girls Wrestling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Greeneview
Northmont finished second, Fairmont third and Ben Logan fifth at the tournament. Katilyn Tanner of Northmont picked up a win by pin in her first place match. Makenley Harker, Bella Hughes and Sophia Harris each had first place round wins for Ben Logan.
At Eaton
Lebanon won the tournament with a score of 237. Eaton finished third, Indian Lake fourth and Lakota East fifth. Lauren Stukenborg, Addy Norton, Chanelle Trammell, Natalie Carlisle and Taryn Naill all grabbed first place wins to lead Lebanon. Violet White paced Eaton with a win by pin in her first place match.
At Western Brown
Fairfield, led by first place round winners Delilah Wisor and Analosa Curtis, won the sectional. Wilmington placed second, with Bristyl Ruddle and Trinidy Campbell scoring first-place round victories. Fairborn finished third and Ross fifth.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division IV
London 50, Bishop Ready 11
Boys Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
At H.P. Lanes
Final Team Results: 1. St. Henry; 2. Coldwater; 3. Mentor Lake Catholic; 4. Fort Recovery; 5. Springfield Shawnee; 6. Napoleon; 7. Akron Coventry; 8. Versailles.
Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Cowper (Brooklyn) 729; 2. Myers (Coldwater) 696; 3. Jensen (Coventry) 689; 4. Ehlers (Napoleon) 666; 5. Humenik (Warren Champion) 662; 9. Schulze (Coldwater) 653; 11. Davidson (Clinton-Massie) 645; 12. Gallagher (Northwestern) 642; 15. Wendel (St. Henry) 607; 16. Green (Springfield Shawnee) 605; 18. Miller (Coldwater) 602; 20. Green (Springfield Shawnee) 595; 22. Brown (Coldwater) 590; 22. Coblentz (Clinton-Massie) 590; 27. Green (Versailles) 581; 28. Walters (Springfield Shawnee) 580; 30. Siefring (Fort Recovery) 578; 33. Hecht (Versailles) 568; 34. Vince (Springfield Shawnee) 567; 40. Albers (Versailles) 552; 41. Siefring (St. Henry) 549; 47. Schwartz (Versailles) 537; 48. Lefevre (Fort Recovery) 536; 49. Beaver (Northwestern) 532; 61. Roessner (Fort Recovery) 517.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division I
At Beaver-Vu
Qualifying Teams: Beavercreek 4729; Xenia 4489; St. Xavier 4431; Centerville 4414; Elder 4388.
Girls Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
At Beaver-Vu
Qualifying Teams: Beavercreek 3922; Bellefontaine 3788; Oak Hills 3610; Northmont 3534; Miamisburg 3511.
Girls Wrestling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
At Greeneview
Team Results (Top 5): Harrison 179; Northmont 155.5; Fairmont 130; Princeton 108; Ben Logan 98.5.
At Eaton
Team Results (Top 5): Lebanon 237; Oak Hills 202.5; Eaton 172; Indian Lake 121.5; Lakota East 117.5.
At Western Brown
Team Results (Top 5): Fairfield 183; Wilmington 173.5; Fairborn 115; New Richmond 113; Ross 106.
Swimming
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division II
Friday’s Results
Boys Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. University School 216; 2. Ontario 204; 3. Mariemont 142; 4. Beachwood 128; 5. Mentor Lake Catholic 124; 13. Ross 56; 19. Alter 44; 24. Oakwood 28; 27. Badin 21; 32. Clinton-Massie 17; 37. St. Marys 14; 42. Covington 9; 45. Legacy Christian 7; 48. Jonathan Alder 6; 58. St. Henry 3; 60. London 2.
Girls Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Hathaway Brown 375; 2. Gates Mills Hawken 165; 3. Bexley 141; 4. Gates Mills Gilmour, CHCA 124; 9. Oakwood 85; 13. Carroll 58; 16. Springfield Shawnee 43; 20. Jonathan Alder 28; 21. McNicholas 27; 30. Minster 17; 32. Coldwater 16; 34. Botkins 15; 35. Miami Valley 14; 43. Bellefontaine 8; 52. Badin 5; 54. Waynesville 3; 54. St. Marys 3; 56. Tippecanoe 2.
