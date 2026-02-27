Prep Roundup 2/26: D-V tournament win pushes Waynesville win streak to 19

Grayson Laurino tacked on 12 and Tyce Rutledge, Lucas Rocha and Ross Barrett had 11 apiece.

The win moved the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye champions to 21-2 overall and the Spartans will face Graham next on Monday.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division III

Stebbins 65, Bellefontaine 61: Stebbins held off a rally effort in the second half to earn a win in its tournament opener. The Indians will face Tecumseh on Wednesday.

Division IV

Northridge 80, Northwestern 41: The win marked 20 straight victories for Northridge, which improved to 22-1 overall. The Polar Bears move on to face City League champions Dunbar on Tuesday.

Division V

Versailles 65, Greenon 39: Drake Ahrens paced Versailles with 13 points, Kade Schwartz had 12 and the Tigers advanced to face Middletown Madison on Monday. Cooper Best and Kalebe Goodbar had 11 points apiece for Greenon.

Anna 56, Miami East 45: Logan Ziegenbusch and A.J. Barhorst tallied 11 points apiece for Anna. The Rockets will play Arcanum on Monday.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 87, Hardin Northern 32: Tyce McClain chipped in 16 points and Andrew Elwer 13 for St. John’s. DSJ standout Cameron Elwer scored 11 points. The undefeated Jays will face Waynesfield-Goshen next on Thursday.

Minster 65, Lima Temple Christian 41: Cole Albers poured in 31 points with 16 rebounds to lead Minster, which moves on to play Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Hughes 60, McNicholas 49

Northwest 51, Monroe 50

Tecumseh 52, West Carrollton 48, OT

Division IV

Alter 74, Thurgood Marshall 40: A: Peagler Jr. 19, Nicholas 15, Cripps 13, Bakos 11. TM: Nelson 14, Rivera 11.

Brookville 64, Springfield Shawnee 37: B: Bost 16.

CHCA 60, Fenwick 45

Dunbar 65, Eaton 48

Northridge 80, Northwestern 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, St. Marys 49

Wyoming 77, Clinton-Massie 8

Division V

Anna 54, Miami East 35: A: Ziegenbusch 11, Barhorst 11, Wenning 10.

Indian Lake 66, Milton-Union 50

Preble Shawnee 55, Dayton Christian 49

Versailles 65, Greenon 39: G: Best 11, Goodbar 11. V: D. Ahrens 13, Schwartz 12, Monnin 11.

Waynesville 89, Stivers 42: W: Sesslar 21, Laurino 12, Rutledge 11, Rocha 11, Barrett 11.

Division VI

Deer Park 63, Cin. Christian 44

Fort Recovery 56, Covington 27: FR: Overman 14.

Northeastern 74, Dixie 65

Division VII

Botkins 79, Jefferson 14

Catholic Central 62, Bradford 58

Delphos St. John’s 87, Hardin Northern 32: DSJ: McClain 16, A. Elwer 13, C. Elwer 11, Klaus 11, Martz 11.

Fayetteville 49, Middletown Christian 25

Minster 65, Lima Temple Christian 41: M: Albers 31, Ketner 11.

Upper Scioto Valley 45, New Knoxville 39: NK: Jones 17, Hoge 14.

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 46

Xenia 82, Franklin 64: X: Withers 27.

Division VII

MVCA 98, New Miami 30

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Marion Local 59, Van Buren 39

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division IV

London 50, Bishop Ready 11

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Little Miami 58, Edgewood 21

Miamisburg 37, Troy 27

Stebbins 52, Northmont 42

Division III

Badin 46, Talawanda 27

Chaminade Julienne 73, Franklin 39: CJ: Hanson 21.

Tippecanoe 49, Butler 32

Division IV

Bethel 32, Urbana 28

McNicholas 42, Fenwick 41

Oakwood 61, Northridge 42

Purcell Marian 58, Clinton-Massie 10

Division V

Anna 56, Miami East 45

Versailles 59, Valley View 47: Ve: Litten 15, Schmitmeyer 11, Heitkamp 10, Hager 10. VV: Stevens 17, Phillips 12.

Division VI

Johnstown Northridge 45, Mechanicsburg 42: M: Forrest 16, Rodgers 10.

Minster 31, Parkway 25

St. Henry 39, Marion Local 32

Tri-Village 45, Houston 27: TV: Hines 15, Mize 10.

Division VII

Cedarville 46, Southeastern 34

Fort Loramie 52, Fairlawn 15: FL: Poeppleman 17, Brandewie 13.

Miami Valley 56, Lockland 27

Middletown Christian 63, New Miami 14

Mississinawa Valley 48, Botkins 33: MV: Seubert 10, Hoggatt 10.

Russia 68, Emmanuel Christian 12

REPORTING RESULTS

