Prep Roundup 2/24: Carroll girls and boys grab Tuesday tourney wins

For the girls it marked a ninth straight win, second in tournament play, and Carroll will face Goshen next on Saturday.

The win was the tournament opener for the boys team and the Patriots advance to face Trotwood on Monday. Trotwood defeated Piqua 59-32 on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Ross 47, Wilmington 41: Bryce Fulmer posted 15 points and Ethan Fuersich added 10 to lead Ross, which moves on to play Goshen on Monday.

Division VI

Mechanicsburg 73, Cardington Lincoln 36: The victory snapped a six-game losing skid for ‘Burg, which will face OHC foe West Jefferson on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division I

Springboro 57, Centerville 32: Ady Martin scored 17 points, McKenzie Jones tacked on 13 and ‘Boro beat Centerville for the third time this season. The Panthers improved to 18-5 overall and move on to play Sycamore on Saturday.

Lakota West 49, Lebanon 23: The win bumped Lakota West to 18-5 overall and the Firebirds will face West Clermont on Saturday.

Division III

Bellbrook 49, Sidney 6: The win marked 14 straight for Bellbrook, which improved to 23-2 overall and will play Monroe on Saturday.

Monroe 49, Woodward 24: The Monroe defense held its opponent under 30 points for a third straight game.

Division IV

Alter 63, Ben Logan 28: The win marked ten straight for Alter, improving to 18-6 and advancing to face Indian Hill on Saturday.

Brookville 73, Graham 52: Brookville opened the game on a 21-9 run and held on, moving on to play CHCA on Saturday.

Division V

Waynesville 71, Milton-Union 55: The Spartans advance to play Williamsburg on Saturday.

Division VI

West Liberty-Salem 45, Arcanum 44: WLS survived, moving to 21-3 overall and advancing to play Ansonia on Saturday.

Ansonia 48, Legacy Christian 35: Charlotte Barga scored 16 points, Olivia Creager 12 and Ansonia shot 17-of-20 from the foul line to earn the win.

Swimming & Diving

STATE TOURNAMENT

Boys Division II Diving: Ian Schwieterman of St. Henry finished 14th in the finals.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Division VI

Monday’s Results

Division IV

Division VI

Division VII

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Monday’s Results

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Division III

Division IV

Division V

Division VI

Monday’s Results

Division I

Division IV

