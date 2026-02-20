Prep Results 2/19: Bellefontaine girls win sectional bowling title

Gracie Hood rolled the top series of 690 to lead the way for Bellefontaine and Addison Prosser finished third with a 566. Cara Brooks of Springboro was second with a 573.

In the D-I sectional at Rollhouse the Wilmington, Lakota East and Fairfield teams qualified for the district tournament and Lebanon and Lakota West qualified out of the Crossgate sectional.

Caitlyn Kober rolled a 555 and Savannah Billiter a 543, finishing third and fourth respectively, to lead Lebanon at Crossgate. Kristen Nichting of Fairfield rolled a 522 series to finish fourth at Rollhouse.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 56, Stivers 55

Edgewood 81, Fairborn 39

Miami Trace 78, Wilmington 59

Middletown 50, Woodward 40

Middletown Christian 59, Jefferson 13

Northmont 69, Lebanon 53

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 68, Belmont 57: B: Jam. Benson 29, Jaq. Benson 14. CJ: Jones 18, Majack 16, Clemens Jr. 12, Hatcher 12.

Fenwick 89, Colerain 52

Wayne 74, Aiken 66

Xenia 72, Butler 55

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

Miamisburg 55, Xenia 14

Division III

Butler 52, West Carrollton 35

Monroe 39, Mt. Healthy 13

Tippecanoe 57, Bellefontaine 12

Division IV

Bethel 48, Greenon 11

Urbana 57, Middletown Madison 21

Division VI

Marion Local 35, Coldwater 28: ML: Ashman 12, Bruns 10.

Minster 38, New Bremen 19: M: Albers 19.

Parkway 36, Spencerville 28: P: Hughes 10.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Mason 52, Colerain 41

Division III

Carroll 66, Belmont 21

Ponitz 55, Trotwood 54

Ross 46, Aiken 41: R: Bowers 19, Egodotaye13, Bosse 12.

Division IV

Alter 66, Thurgood Marshall 9

Ben Logan 43, Dunbar 40

Fenwick 59, Gamble Montessori 23

McNicholas 57, North College Hill 12

Division V

Milton-Union 59, Northwestern 44: MU: Case 16, Copp 12, Fulton 11.

Waynesville 68, Springfield Shawnee 36: W: Stephenson 23.

Division VI

Mechanicsburg 45, Grandview Heights 40: M: Heizer 15.

Division VII

New Knoxville 51, Fort Jennings 34: NK: Ad. Albers 18, Av. Albers 13.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Springboro 62, Princeton 48: S: Wilhite 19, Jones 12, Parrett 10.

Stebbins 36, Troy 32

Winton Woods 45, Lebanon 36: L: Thompson 19.

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Fort Recovery 4340; Northwestern 4175; Versailles 4088; Springfield Shawnee 4035.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Fairmont 4416; Beavercreek 4331; Miamisburg 4265; Centerville 3938; Xenia 3879; Piqua 3878; Stebbins 3633; Butler 3619; Northmont 3588; Kenton Ridge 3586.

At Crossgate

Qualifying Teams: Elder 4328; Lebanon 4321; La Salle 4091; Western Brown 3914; Loveland 3871; Colerain 3773; Sycamore 3764.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Bellefontaine 3709; Beavercreek 3594; Northmont 3443; Springboro 3381; Troy 3333; Fairmont 3311; Miamisburg 3273; Tecumseh 3009; Greenville 3002; Carroll 2982.

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Oak Hills 3408; Wilmington 3334; West Clermont 3144; Lakota East 2975; Fairfield 2946; Anderson 2798; Milford 2776.

At Crossgate

Qualifying Teams: Seton 3454; Lebanon 3397; McAuley 3329; Lakota West 3289; Mt. Notre Dame 3066; St. Ursula 3049; Batavia 2965.

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Trotwood 41, Wayne 30

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.