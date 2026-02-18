Prep Roundup 2/17: Mechanicsburg, Versailles bowlers win D-II district tourneys

Versailles girls posted three of the top six scores to win the Southwest district tournament at Beaver-Vu with a score of 3730. Madelyn Farver bowled a 662 series, Brooke Keiser a 590 and Alayna Bartram 571 to lead the Tigers.

Fort Recovery finished second, led by Jadyn Wyerick’s tournament-leading series of 666. Addie Duncan paced Kenton Ridge with a top-10 finish of 553 and Emily Fisher led Urbana with a 534.

The Mechanicsburg, Versailles, Fort Recovery, Kenton Ridge and Urbana teams each advanced along with Storm Fuller of Springfield Shawnee and Haley Hinkle of Clinton-Massie, who qualified individually.

The D-II girls state tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, at H.P. Lanes in Columbus.

Boys Basketball

GMC

Lakota West 50, Sycamore 36: Joshua Tyson turned in 16 points to lead Lakota West. The GMC champions improved to 20-1 overall with their seventh straight win.

Hamilton 72, Fairfield 56: Elijah Jones led four players in double-digit scoring for Hamilton with 20. Jordon Johnson-Perdomo added 18 and Jordan Bryant 15. Cam Arington posted 23 points in a losing effort for Fairfield.

Middletown 74, Colerain 58: Keith Daniels scored 19 points and Ahmir Nevers added 14 to help Middletown snap an 11-game losing skid.

ECC

Lebanon 68, Springboro 60: Logan Schmenk and Jashawn Coffey chipped in 18 points apiece and Luke Faler tacked on 16 to help Lebanon rally from an 11-point deficit at the half.

MVL

Tippecanoe 84, Fairborn 22: C.J. Bailey set the school’s career three-point record and Tippecanoe captured the MVL Miami title outright, the third straight for the Red Devils.

Piqua 51, Xenia 43: Brendon Cox scored 12 points and Zadyn Allen 10 to help Piqua close the regular season on a winning note.

GCLC

Badin 73, Northwest 47: The victory marked 13 straight for Badin, which bumped to 18-2 overall.

CBC

Urbana 57, St. Marys 28: Drew Dixon recorded 16 points, Kaden Underwood added 11 and Urbana improved to 18-3 overall.

SWBL

Valley View 72, Dayton Christian 50: Valley View finished the game on a 19-5 run to snap a two-game losing skid and improve to 15-6.

WOAC

Tri Village 46, Butler 32: The win wrapped up an unbeaten regular season at 22-0 for Tri-Village. This is the fourth Patriots squad under coach Josh Sagester to go undefeated in the regular season.

TRC

Troy Christian 54, Newton 50: Noah Fecher paced Troy Christian with 18 points and the Eagles finished the regular season at 17-5.

OHC

West Liberty-Salem 78, Madison Plains 54: The win closed the regular season for WLS with a 19-3 record.

MAC

Marion Local 66, Wapakoneta 55: Kale Ahrens tied a career high with 26 points and Marion Local moved to 19-1 overall with a ninth consecutive win.

Girls Basketball

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division VI

Ansonia 55, Dixie 34: Shyann McKenna scored 14 points, Lydia Hahn 11 and Charlotte Barga 11 to lead Ansonia in the first round win.

Tri-Village 77, Dayton Christian 20: Adalynn Hines paced Tri-Village with 16 points, Taytum Gray added 13 and Alexa Light 11.

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Lakota East and Fairfield each advanced to the D-I district tournament. Jeffrey Pike bowled a 655 series, finishing third, to lead Lakota East. Brayden George rolled a 582 series for Fairfield. Bryton Vaughn of Talawanda tied for the top series overall with a 667 to qualify individually. Bailey Fitterer of Ross also qualified individually.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 50, Russia 36: A: Platfoot 16, Barhorst 13, Wenning 11.

Badin 73, Northwest 47

Belmont 54, Stivers 52, OT

Bellbrook 69, Ponitz 58

Carlisle 60, Eaton 59, OT

Catholic Central 49, Springfield Shawnee 39

Dunbar 47, Westerville South 42

Emmanuel Christian 70, Mechanicsburg 60

Fairbanks 62, Cedarville 48

Hamilton 72, Fairfield 56: H: Jones 20, Johnson-Perdomo 18, Bryant 15, Mills 10. F: Arington 23, Jones 13.

Kenton Ridge 61, Carroll 46

Kings 65, Miamisburg 56

Lakota West 50, Sycamore 36: LW: Tyson 16.

Lebanon 68, Springboro 60: L: Schmenk 18, Coffey 18, Faler 16.

London 64, Thurgood Marshall 48

Marion Local 66, Wapakoneta 55: ML: Ahrens 26.

Miami East 47, Milton-Union 32

Middletown 74, Colerain 58: M: Daniels 19, Nevers 14.

Middletown Christian 64, Shroder 49

North College Hill 121, New Miami 34: NM: Strong 13, York 12.

Northeastern 62, National Trail 47

Oak Hills 43, Mason 40

Piqua 51, Xenia 43: P: Cox 12, Allen 10.

Preble Shawnee 37, Franklin 36

Princeton 63, Lakota East 38: LE: Bowman 10.

Seven Hills 57, Cin. Christian 34

Southeastern 56, Greeneview 45

St. Henry 69, Fort Loramie 35

Stebbins 63, Troy 58

Tippecanoe 84, Fairborn 22

Tri Village 46, Butler 32

Trotwood 71, Oakwood 44

Troy Christian 54, Newton 50: TC: Fecher 18.

Urbana 57, St. Marys 28: U: Dixon 16, Underwood 11.

Valley View 72, Dayton Christian 50

West Liberty-Salem 78, Madison Plains 54

Wilmington 47, Ross 36

Monday’s Results

Goshen 63, Fenwick 53

Mt. Healthy 47, Ponitz 43

Girls Basketball

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division VI

Ansonia 55, Dixie 34: D: Himan 16. A: McKenna 14, Hahn 11, Barga 10.

Tri-Village 77, Dayton Christian 20: TV: Hines 16, Gray 13, Light 11, Mize 10.

Monday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 62, Tecumseh 8: B: Bunsold 13, Fabrick 12.

Division IV

Eaton 67, Meadowdale 32

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: West Clermont 4106; Harrison 3941; Batavia 3870; Mason 3809; Lakota East 3768; St. Xavier 3727; Fairfield 3718.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Mechanicsburg 3467; Northmor 3260.

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 3730; Fort Recovery 3559; Kenton Ridge 3479; Urbana 3328.

